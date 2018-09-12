The sudden disappearance of Bingbing Fan from social media and the public eye has led to rumors of her arrest for tax evasion all the way to she fled to Los Angeles to seek asylum. Fan has not been seen out in public since July 1st of this year, where she made an appearance at a children's hospital. The actress is probably best known for her role in X-Men: Days of Future Past as Blink and is set to star in the upcoming female-led thriller 355 along with Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o, which is set to hit theaters in 2019.

Back in July, a Chinese TV host leaked some documents that featured a tax dodging technique by an unidentified Chinese star. While the host never gave her name, fans were easily able to figure out that he was talking about Fan Bingbing. In China, the government tries to limit the earnings of the country's top actors, which is far different than North America. China believes that incredibly high salaries are misinforming the youth and leading to a culture of "money worship."

After the TV host leaked the documents, Fan Bingbing's representatives fiercely denied the allegations and threatened legal action, calling the report slander. At the same time, it was announced that investigators were going to look into the matter to see if there was any truth in what the TV host had reported. In the days since, China has been cracking down even further on the earnings of their actors in the entertainment industry. Fan has come under fire by the Chinese media with rumors claiming that she has been spotted at the Los Angeles immigration office to seek asylum in the United States under the guidance of Jackie Chan. Chan's representatives flatly deny the claim.

Last week, Chinese news outlets reported that Fan Bingbing was "under control" by authorities and that she was ready to face charges of tax evasion. The story quickly went viral and the backlash against the actress continued. However, those reports were mysteriously retracted, adding to the mystery of where Fan could be. Fan's representatives have yet to make a comment about the situation, which is further fueling speculation and other rumors.

Fan Bingbing is one of the biggest stars in China and has been in the entertainment business for over two decades. In addition to film and television roles, the 36-year old actress has done commercials for high-end companies like Cartier and Mercedes-Benz. Despite the media backlash and reports, Fan has yet to be formally charged by Chinese authorities. China has a strong hold on the media and have the final say when it comes to publishing stories, often taking them down without explanation, much like the Fan story from last week involving the authorities. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the Fan Bingbing story.