Chinese actress Bingbing Fan, perhaps best known for her role as mutant Blink in the X-Men movies, has not been seen in public since early June of this year, which led to speculation that she had fled to the United States or that Chinese authorities had her in custody for tax evasion. Fan has just been in hiding and has been ordered to pay $130 million after she misrepresented how much money she was making, using "yin-yang contracts." China tries to put a cap on how much money their entertainers can make in an effort to keep high salaries from polluting the minds of Chinese youth. Fan recently released a letter apologized for her disappearance and has agreed to pay all fines.

In July of this year, a popular Chinese television host talked about an unnamed actress who was using the illegal "yin-yang contracts." It wasn't hard to tell that the host was talking about Fan Bingbing, who is one of China's most famous actresses. Chinese authorities ordered her to pay nearly $42 million in late taxes and fees, along with a fine of $86 million, but said that she would not face criminal charges if she paid the money by the December 31st deadline.

Fan Bingbing then went into hiding, which led to the disappearance rumors. A Chinese news report announced that she was in custody in mid-September, but the report was quickly pulled from everywhere, leading to more public mystery surrounding Fan's whereabouts. In a public letter, Fan apologized to her fans and the Chinese government. She had this to say.

"As a public figure, I should have abided by laws and regulations, and been a role model in the industry and society. I shouldn't have lost self-restraint or become lax in managing (my companies), which led to the violation of laws, in the name of economic interests. Without the favorable polices of the Communist Party and state, without the love of the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing."

It's believed that Fan Bingbing's situation is meant to be a warning to other actors and actresses that are using the "yin-yang contracts," and concealing their earnings from the Chinese government. Fan's agent Mou Enguang reportedly obstructed the investigation and ordered employees to conceal or destroy accounting evidence. Mou is currently in police custody while the investigation continues. It isn't clear if he'll be prosecuted if all fines are paid by the deadline.

Fan Bingbing is not in the United States dodging the Chinese Government and she's not in custody at this time. However, she has been ordered to pay a lot of money back to the government, and has more than likely learned her lesson about trying to hide her earnings. Fan previously starred in X-Men: Days of Future Past as Blink and is set to star in the upcoming female-led thriller 355 along with Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o, which is set to hit theaters in 2019. Xinhuanet was the first to report the Fan Bingbing news.