Fangoria is back in a big way. The horror magazine of the 80s and 90s is returning in print, and they're also producing brand new movies, with Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich in theaters earlier this year. Fangoria is ready to launch their first return issue. And stalking the cover is none other than Halloween bad boy Michael Myers, looking as menacing as ever.

Fangoria isn't necessarily reinventing itself. We get the classic art layout we all fondly remember being so fascinated with back in the day. And we're promised an in-depth profile on the re-mixing of the Michael Myers mythos as the iconic horror magazine dives deep into David Gordon Green's Halloween sequel.

The new Puppet Master, which was produced by Fangoria Films, gets profiled in the first issue as well. There will also be pages devoted to the upcoming Suspiria remake, and genre fans will get to learn about an unfilmed Texas Chain Saw Massacre sequel. Writers contributing to this issue include Eli Roth, and there is a new short story from none other than Fight Club maestro Chuck Palahniuk. He should have something nice and scary in store for us.

This issue also gets into it with famed Phantasm franchise creator Don Coscarelli, who talks about the inspiration behind that first film. Re-Animator and You're Next star Barbara Crampton will also have a new series of columns. Fangoria editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. had this to say about the triumphant return of his magazine.

"As you can see from the cover, I wanted to go fully retro. It's a statement - the original Fango almost always used photos, and so many great horror mags have cover illustrations that us doing that would've felt a little copycat-ish (though inside the mag you'll find amazing new artwork from Gary Pullin and others). We had an opportunity to run an exclusive image by Dan Winters from the new Halloween on the cover, so we, of course, jumped on it."

The very first issue of Fangoria hit newsstands way back in 1979, and through out the 80s and into the 90s, it was the go-to for horror obsessed maniacs who needed to know the latest on their favorite slashers and effects artists. Surprisingly, the magazine managed to survive all the way up until 2015, when the last issue was published. The title was struggling financially, and disappeared. This past February, the revival was announced as Texas-based entertainment company Cinestate bought the assets of Fangoria from The Brooklyn Company.

Now, the magazine will return to your very hands four times a year. And I don't know about you, but we're all very excited here. Entertainment Weekly brings this first look, with a cover that not only features Michael Myers but also Suspiria, Puppet Master and good ol' Leatherface. Happy Halloween, it's going to be a fun one this year.