So, you may have heard, but an unfinished version of the trailer for upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home has leaked, leading fans to scramble to see it before it is removed. With Marvel secrets comes great responsibility, something which has evidently been forgotten by one eager crew member, and fans are now assuming that they will come to feel the fury of Kevin Feige, the Marvel boss who values secrecy above all.

Kevin Feige when he discovers that the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer has been leaked. pic.twitter.com/fuUocOr9ik — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) August 22, 2021

The leaked trailer is reportedly shown via a phone, making the footage difficult to see and hear. It has also been reported that most of the visual effects are far from finished, meaning that several secrets are likely still intact despite the leak. Regardless, Kevin Feige loves to keep things close to the chest, meaning that the event no doubt has him fuming.

Kevin Feige looking at leakers rn pic.twitter.com/0IjueqOOie — Plathanos ???????????? #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 22, 2021

Many have likened it to the distress of the finale of previous Spidey outing, Spider-Man: Far From Home...

Since the leak, Marvel fans have taken to social media to imagine what Feige's hunt of the leaker might look like, with some hilarious results.

Kevin Feige arriving at the home of the person who leaked the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer pic.twitter.com/Hkr6vupN6N — Jake Metz (@jake_metz) August 22, 2021

Or perhaps he will come at the situation with the greasy-haired threats of symbiote-Spidey from Spider-Man 3...

Kevin Feige when he finds the person who leaked the trailer #SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.com/8jDkeOxxTP — Dustin #FreeBritney (@DustinDavis1997) August 23, 2021

Whatever his final approach, we can surely all agree that Feige has been tearing at his clothes The Incredible Hulk-style ever since the footage emerged online.

Kevin Feige on his way to find whoever leaked the trailer #SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.com/IB2XqzyljZ — Jøsh (@_undeadboi_) August 22, 2021

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has had a few brushes with the wrath of Kevin Feige in the past thanks to the actor's over-excitement, which has occasionally led to spoilers spilling uncontrollably out of his mouth. Thankfully, Holland had nothing to do with the recent trailer leak, but no doubt he experienced a few seconds of panic upon seeing the news...

LOCK YOUR DOORS CAUSE KEVIN FEIGE ARE GONNA COME TO UR HOUSE https://t.co/GBnpICvaUb — jane doe (@idkwhoamitbh) August 23, 2021

Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina more recently found himself in Feige's crosshairs after revealing that he will indeed appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home."You know, some people, when they get a microphone [they] just love to talk. Some are like me, who don't," Feige said of the situation when asked to comment on Molina's widely circulated interview with Variety, where the Doctor Octopus actor called his return "the worst kept secret in Hollywood."

Kevin Feige seeing No Way Home trending vs him realising why pic.twitter.com/n3BFEWFftV — Jøsh (@_undeadboi_) August 22, 2021

Incidentally, it's now an even worst kept secret as, SPOILERS, Molina's Doc Ock reportedly makes a brief appearance at the trailer's conclusion.

While Kevin Feige has tried as hard as he can to keep official plot details under wraps, we do know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will once again star Tom Holland in the titular role. Should the movie pick up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, Peter Parker has now been outed as the wall-crawling superhero, something which is sure to make his life a lot more difficult. Perhaps even more difficult than the person who leaked the trailer...

kevin feige pulling up the kid’s house who leaked the Spider Man trailer: #SpiderManNoWayHome



pic.twitter.com/1cdSOq1GYc — ????.???? (@AWV23) August 22, 2021

Somewhere along the way, Parker will team up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange after some untold havoc rages throughout the Marvel multiverse. Strange is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the Spider-Man sequel following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kevin Feige explaining to that poor soul why he must die after leaking the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer pic.twitter.com/W3YzIXhgpj — ᴇᴅɢᴀʀ (@edckbar) August 22, 2021

Directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.