With a Fantastic Four reboot officially in the works at Marvel Studios, the betting odds for the casting are strongly favoring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm. As of now, no cast members have been revealed for the project, but it was announced earlier this month that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home director Jon Watts will direct the movie. With production now underway, Krasinski and Blunt are leading the pack to star in the upcoming reboot.

USA Online Sportsbooks names John Krasinski as the actor with the best odds at playing Mister Fantastic. This comes after Krasinski previously expressed his interest in playing the part with Marvel fans largely responding positively to the idea. Also making the list with less-likely odds are Legion star Dan Stevens and Tenet star John David Washington.

Additionally, Emily Blunt is favored to play Invisible Woman, potentially reuniting her with her husband and A Quiet Place co-star. The runners-up are Lily James (Baby Driver) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), both of whom also seem like great choices for the role. Although Amber Heard was recently featured in fan art as Sue Storm, the Aquaman star didn't make the list.

The odds are more diverse when it comes to the other half of the Fantastic Four. Hamilton star Anthony Ramos tops the list for the Human Torch, though Zac Efron is very close behind. Other names include Riz Ahmed, Taron Egerton, Ansel Elgort, and Dacre Montgomery.

When it comes to The Thing, Stephen Graham (The Irishman) is most favored to be cast with Breaking Bad star Dean Norris as a runner-up. Other names listed in the betting odds include Laz Alonso, Ricky Whittle, John Cena, Dominic Purcell, Jared Keeso, Nathan Fillion, Terry Crews, Phillip Brooks, and Dwayne Johnson.

Meanwhile, the role of Doctor Doom, who will presumably serve as the movie's villain, heavily favors Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito. Runners-up include Cillian Murphy, Michael Fassbender, and Viggo Mortensen.

Taking a look on social media also seems to suggest that a lot of people would be disappointed if anyone other than Krasinski and Blunt are given those roles. This includes a variety of dream cast posts on Twitter, and while the names might change for The Human Torch and The Thing, Krasinski and Blunt are consistently named as Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

"So excited about this movie. I know Marvel will get right this time and really hope those John Krasinski & Emily Blunt rumors are true," reads one tweet.

Another ponders, "Most of us can agree that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt should be Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, but who should play the Thing and the Human Torch?"

In any case, it's just a matter of time before the foursome finally debut in the MCU when Fantastic Four is released. As of now, a premiere date for the movie has yet to be revealed, but with production in the works, casting announcements are likely to be made in the near future. This information comes to us from USA Online Sportsbooks.