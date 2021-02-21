Those Jennifer Lawrence and Fantastic Four rumors may have just been debunked. Over the weekend, a report began circulating about Lawrence joining the cast of the long-awaited movie as Sue Storm. Lawrence is no stranger to the world of Marvel Comics after portraying Mystique in the Fox X-Men movies, which further fueled rumors of the actress teaming up with Marvel again. However, it now looks like the initial reports may not have been accurate.

All I’m gonna say is this, Marvel just started meeting with writers on FANTASTIC FOUR, there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shooting — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 21, 2021

According to Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, the Fantastic Four movie is still in its very early stages of development, which means that it is nowhere near the casting phase. He goes on to state that Marvel Studios has only now just started to meet with writers for the project, which means that Jennifer Lawrence might not have started a dialogue with the studio just yet. The original rumor suggested that Fantastic Four is preparing to film in Australia in the very near future, with Lawrence on her way to take part.

While Fantastic Four is in the early stages of development, its director, Jon Watts, is currently filming Spider-Man 3. While Marvel Studios always has a lot of projects going on at once, it seems almost impossible for Watts to start working on the movie at this point in time. The latest Spider-Man movie still has more filming to be done and then it will go into the post-production phase in order to meet its release date later this year. Unless Watts is a mutant multitasker himself, it seems that the Fantastic Four rumors are a bit premature.

As for Jennifer Lawrence taking on the role of Sue Storm, the rumor led to some divisive reactions from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Some believe that the Academy Award winning actress is just not a good fit, while others think she would be the perfect choice to help bring the character to the big screen again. Lawrence did have some unpleasant times on the set of the X-Men movies and she was not shy about admitting it. With that being said, her gripes had to do with the intense amount of makeup she had to wear as Mystique, and not the role itself.

Another hurdle for MCU fans and casting the upcoming Fantastic Four movie is their own casting ideas. The fancasting of John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Emily Blunt as Sue Storm has been taking over the project since before it was even officially announced. When it was rumored that Jennifer Lawrence was going to take the part, fans were disappointed that Blunt didn't get the role. For now, it looks like that role, along with all of the rest, are still up for grabs, and it's going to be very interesting to see who Marvel Studios goes on to choose. The debunking of the Lawrence rumors was first reported by Justin Kroll's Twitter account.