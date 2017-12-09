Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has spoken out about Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling's decision to keep Johnny Depp in the upcomingFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. Both Warner Bros. and Rowling have been citing a joint statement that was released by Depp and Heard, but apparently the studio and author have taken bits of it out of context and Amber Heard has decided to cryptically set the record straight. Harry Potter fans have been pretty upset that the movie will continue with Johnny Depp and several fans have taken to calling J.K. Rowling a hypocrite. The outcry is over Depp being accused of domestic violence by Heard, prompting her to re-issue their May divorce statement.

The original statement in full was seen as some as a way to soften the blow that Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence and when defending the actor, Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling only cherry picked sentences from the brief joint statement. The full statement reads.

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to charity."

Rowling decided to take the route of reminding fans that it was a private matter that has been squashed by the two of them. She took to quoting the pieces of the statement, which left a bad taste in the mouth of Amber Heard.

Amber Heard took to social media after J.K. Rowling publicly defended her decision to have Johnny Depp return in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Heard seems to have taken offense that Rowling chose the part of the joint statement that fit her needs. With all of the stories of sexual misconduct and abuse in Hollywood going on, this story has been angering many Harry Potter fans. Heard had this to say while reposting the complete statement.

"For the record, this was our full joint statement. To pick & choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right. Women, stay strong."

The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was finalized in January. Heard's attorney, Pierce O'Donnell said, "It is a great day. All Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is." O'Donnell added, "In the words of Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over,'" which leads one to believe that the marriage and subsequent divorce were not a whole lot of fun for either party. Depp has surprisingly flown under the radar and come out relatively unscathed from the controversy, until now.

Johnny Depp has not responded to the latest controversy surrounding his Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald casting, where he is to play lead character Grindelwald. One can imagine that this story is far from over and only just beginning, which could end up in the firing of Depp by Warner Bros. if the public outcry continues to ramp up. You can read more about the full joint statement and added commentary below, courtesy of Amber Heard's Twitter account.