After the final Harry Potter book and movies were released, J.K. Rowling revealed that Albus Dumbledore was gay, leading many fans to think that his sexuality would be addressed in Fantastic Beasts 2. Now, fans are in an uproar after an interview with director David Yates revealed that the sequel would not "explicitly" address Dumbledore's sexuality. The world-famous author doesn't want to hear it, snapping back at fans and putting them on mute for trashing her on social media.

J.K. Rowling is not interested in the criticisms about Fantastic Beasts 2 and Albus Dumbledore's gay relationship with Gellert Grindelwald. Harry Potter fans took to social media to announce their displeasure with Rowling and the movie, but the author could care less and seems to know something that we don't. Rowling had this to say.

"Being sent abuse about an interview that didn't involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that's only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what's even *more* fun?"

J.K. Rowling accompanied her sarcastic tweet with a gif video of a man hitting the mute button. Though her message is loud and clear, fans are still not pleased, and many are even more angry than they were in the first place.

J.K. Rowling was not interviewed for the article, which was published earlier this week, and she mentions that there are going to be more movies, 3 more to be exact. This could mean that Dumbledore's sexuality will be talked about in a further installment, which the author probably already has written. And nobody knows the world of Harry Potter better than the person who created it, despite what some fans may think.

It's also possible that director David Yates didn't use his words carefully enough when talking about Fantastic Beasts 2. Even if he did, J.K. Rowling is the woman behind the screenplays of the current and upcoming movies and she seems to be more than a little annoyed at the controversy, so all of this could be over the wrong choice of words. "Explicitly" could just mean that it's alluded to, which is all you really need to please the fans anyway. Rowling has not spoken any further about the matter.

While it's not exactly clear if Albus Dumbledore's sexuality will be addressed in the Fantastic Beasts movies, it crystal clear that you do not want to get into a war of the words with J.K. Rowling. Just ask Piers Morgan or anybody else who has stepped in her path. While there have been some slip ups in the Harry Potter universe (The Cursed Child), fans should know that they can trust the author to stay true to original magic of what drew everybody in to begin with. You can check out the response to the controversy below, courtesy of J.K. Rowling's Twitter account.