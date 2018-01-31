Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald has seen some controversy over the last few months with the decision to keep Johnny Depp on board to play Gellert Grindelwald after allegations of domestic abuse. Harry Potter fans all over the world voiced their displeasure with the decision to J.K. Rowling online and now hardcore fans may be upset to know that the sequel will not delve into Albus Dumbledore's gay relationship with Gellert Grindelwald. The author revealed that Dumbledore was gay, making the announcement outside of the books about a decade ago, and many fans were curious to see if his young romance would be addressed in Fantastic Beasts 2.

In a new interview, Fantastic Beasts 2 director David Yates talked about Jude Law and his portrayal of the young Albus Dumbledore, noting that the movie will not discuss the relationship between him and Johnny Depp's Grindelwald. When explicitly asked if the movie will delve into Dumbledore's sexuality, Yates said no. Instead, the director says that movie will show off how intense their early relationship was without bringing up their sexuality. He explains.

"Not explicitly. But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other."

Additionally, David Yates went into specifics about how young Albus Dumbledore will be portrayed on the big screen. He's obviously not the elder statesman that Harry Potter fans know and love, instead he's a "maverick" and a "rebel," according to the director. Finally, Yates says that the character is the polar opposite to Grindelwald. He had this to say.

"He's a maverick and a rebel and he's an inspiring teacher at Hogwarts. He's witty and has a bit of edge. He's not this elder statesman. He's a really kinetic guy. And opposite Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, they make an incredible pairing."

Albus Dumbledore's sexuality does not define the character, but hardcore Harry Potter fans have already started to voice their opinions on the subject. However, the only person who truly knows is J.K. Rowling, who has yet to make a statement on the matter as of this writing. One major point for not showing the sexuality on the big screen could be because of the time period that the movie takes place, which does make sense.

David Yates says that Fantastic Beasts 2 won't "explicitly" address Albus Dumbledore's sexuality, but that doesn't mean that it won't be alluded to. We'll just have to wait and see when the movie comes out, no pun intended. J.K. Rowling is the screenwriter for the movie, so she had to be okay with the decision, so it will be interesting to see how she addresses the matter, which has already angered several Harry Potter fans. Will the inclusion of Johnny Depp and the exclusion of Dumbledore's sexuality hurt the movie at the box office? The original interview with David Yates comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.