Today, we have learned the official title of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. It is called Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Along with this revealed, Warner Bros. has released a magical living cast portrait, that gives us a first look at all of the returning characters, along with a few new faces. Most exceptional of all is Jude Law making his introduction as a young Albus Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts 2 is giving fans something they have always wanted. The epic battle between Dumbledore and his former lover Gellert Grindlewald. This living portrait gives us a fresh look at Johnny Depp, who returns as this dark wizard. He was originally played by Colin Farrell in Fantastic Beasts, but that was soon revealed to be a clever disguise. Now, we see that Depp has fully taken over the role. Warner Bros. had this to say in their official press release for the movie.

"The heroes. The villains. The magic. In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Jude Law plays a young Albus Dumbledore, taking on the mantle of one of J.K. Rowling's most beloved characters; Ezra Miller makes a return as the enigmatic Credence, whose fate was unknown at the end of the first film; Claudia Kim appears as a Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast; Zoe Kravitz plays Leta Lestrange, who had once been close to Newt Scamander but is now engaged to his brother; Callum Turner joins the cast as Newt's older brother, Theseus Scamander, a celebrated war hero and the Head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; Katherine Waterson returns as Tina Goldstein, who has been reinstated as an Auror for MACUSA; Eddie Redmayne stars again as wizarding world Magizoologist Newt Scamander, who has now gained fame in the wizarding world as the author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Dan Fogler reprises the role of the only No-Maj in the group, Jacob Kowalski; Alison Sudol reprises the part of Tina's free-spirited sister, Queen Goldstein, a Legilimens who can read minds; and Johnny Depp returns as the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald in Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is once again coming from Warner Bros. Studio. It is the second in five all-new adventures set in the Harry Potter universe, with original creator J.K. Rowling return to write all of these stories. The movie hits theaters exactly one year from today, arriving on November 16, 2018.

Fantastic Beasts has one of the most amazing ensemble casts of any movie coming out next year. Eddie Redmayne takes center stage once again as Newt, with other returning actors that include Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp also stepping in for a little magic.

The powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was last seen being captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne) and his new friends. Grindelwald makes good on his threats, escaping custody to gather some very evil followers. Most are unsuspecting of his true agenda. He plans to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander to thwart Grindelwald's plans. Newt agrees to help, unaware of the possible deadly assignments that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. We have the official title card, the living portrait, and your first look at young Dumbledore here for you. The living portrait first appeared on the official Fantastic Beast Twitter.