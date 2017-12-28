The first official image from Fantastic Beasts 2 has surfaced online. J.K. Rowling is continuing the wizarding world, albeit without Harry Potter, in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies. The sequel is set to arrive this November, and will see the core cast from the first movie return for another magical adventure. Here, we see a reunite between Newt Scamander and Tina Goldstein, who are definitely up to something sneaky.

As for what they're up to in this image? It's tough to say, but they look a bit hesitant. The duo is standing in front of a fancy looking door in jackets, made to look like they're pulling off a heist. Also of note, Tina is rocking a new haircut in The Crimes of Grindelwald. We're still 11 months away from this movie hitting theaters, so we may not find out exactly what's going on here for quite a while.

Fantastic Beasts 2 sees Grindelwald make good on his threat made at the end of the first movie. He escapes custody and begins gathering followers, but his true cause is to raise "pure-blood" wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to stop the evil wizard, a young Albus Dumbledore enlists the help of his former student Newt Scamander, who is unaware of the dangers that lay ahead. As far as Harry Potter fans are concerned, the best part of this movie is that it looks like we're going to see that famed duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. It's a big part of Harry Potter lore, but hasn't been explored on screen.

In addition to Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston, who are featured in the new photo, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also features Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Claudia Kim, Zoe Kravitz and Callum Turner. Jude Law will be playing the role of Dumbledore and, despite some controversy, Johnny Depp, who only appeared very briefly at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts, is returning as Grindelwald. If all goes well, this will be the second movie in a series of five Fantastic Beasts movies and, given how well the first one did, we're guessing it will do just fine.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them grossed $814 million worldwide, making it a very successful spin-off. David Yates, who directed the movie, as well as the final four Harry Potter movies, also returns to helm the sequel. Fantastic Beasts 2 recently wrapped filming, so we shouldn't have to wait too much longer to see the first teaser trailer. It will likely be attached to one of Warner Bros.' big theatrical releases in early 2018. Be sure to check out the brand new image from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, courtesy of Empire Magazine, for yourself below.