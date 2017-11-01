With the success of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them last year, Warner Bros. was quick to move ahead with a sequel, which is currently in production. Fantastic Beasts 2 sees Eddie Redmayne Return as Newt Scamander and, as it turns out, he's finished his book. Thanks to a new official photo from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, we know Scamander will be on a book tour promoting the fictional book that made him famous. But this new photo may also confirm a popular Harry Potter fan theory.

The photo was posted to the official Fantastic Beasts Instagram and features a sign promoting Newt Scamander's book tour. The event is to be held at Obscurus Books, the fictional publisher that has been a major fixture of Diagon Alley in the wizarding world since 1926. The history of Obscurus Books remains mysterious within the official Harry Potter canon, but this photo makes some wonder if Ezra Miller's Credence Barebone, who was a villain in the first movie, may find redemption in the sequel. Here's the caption that was provided with the photo.

"A newly published author must have a book launch party. Newt Scamander has been busy. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts #WizardingWednesdays"

In a deleted scene from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Credence was seen escaping New York. This has led some to speculate that he'll actually become an ally to Newt Scamander in the sequel. Courtesy of Redditor SatyrSaturn, here's the theory on how Credence will connect with Newt and, specifically, how it relates to this new photo.

"My theory is that Newt will save Credence from his Obscurus. Since Credence helped Mary Lou print all those flyers and pamphlets for the Second Salemers. I predict that he will go into publishing, and [then] publishes Newt's book."

If that's true, the title Obscurus Books makes a lot more sense. It would also help provide some more connective tissue to the larger Harry Potter universe in Fantastic Beasts 2. We're already going to be getting that in the form of a young Dumbledore, played by Jude Law and Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.

David Yates, who directed the last four Harry Potter movies, as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is returning to direct Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. J.K. Rowling made her screenwriting debut with the first Fantastic Beasts and has also penned the script for the sequel. If all goes well, she has said that the plan is to make this into a five movie franchise. Considering that the two people who know the Harry Potter world the best are working on these movies, we should be able to expect a lot of connecting the dots and filling in blanks for hardcore fans. Confirming Credence Barebone's involvement in Obscurus Books would be just one such connection.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is set for release on November 16, 2018. We're not likely to find out if this theory is true until the movie is released, but maybe when the teaser is released, we'll get some more solid clues. For now, you can check out the new Fantastic Beasts 2 photo, courtesy of the Fantastic Beasts Instagram, for yourself below.