Warner Bros. has released five new photos from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which come just a day after the first photo was released featuring Newt Scamander and Tina Goldstein (Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston). These photos offer glimpses at Newt, along with Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbledore, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald and our first look at Poppy Corby-Truech as Vinda Rosier, one of Grindelwald's most trusted followers, a loyal servant to his cause and often at his side. Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second of five all new adventures in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

The casting of Johnny Depp has come under fire by many fans, after allegations of domestic abuse arose from his ex-wife Amber Heard. Both director David Yates and author J.K. Rowling have defended the casting of Johnny Depp, despite these allegations, and it was also recently revealed that the author had blocked a longtime fan on Twitter, after bringing up the Johnny Depp allegations. Johnny Depp did have a cameo in last year's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but he will have a much larger role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp. The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film is produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. Slated for release on November 16, 2018, the film will be distributed worldwide in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

Last year's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them pulled in $234 million domestic and $814 million worldwide, from a $180 million budget. Production took place this summer in France and the U.K., although it remains unclear when we may get our first look at footage from this Fantastic Beasts sequel. Take a look at the full gallery of photos below, courtesy of Warner Bros., as we wait for more on this highly-anticipated sequel.