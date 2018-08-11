Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is only a few months away and two new photos from the film have been released online to ease the rest of the wait time. The first of the new images features a baby Niffler, while the other teases would could be a possible love triangle. Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander character is present in both of the newly released looks at the highly anticipated sequel, which hits theaters on November 16th.

Fans fell in love with Niffler in the first installment and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will feature a new look at the adorable creatures who like to steal coins and other shiny objects. It has been revealed that the baby versions of the Nifflers will wreak havoc on young Newt Scamander's life. In addition to the new look at the baby Niffler from the movie, some concept art for the sequel was also released, giving an even better look at what the mischievous little creatures will look like, including new color schemes.

Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander can be seen in another photo from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald with his brother Theseus (Callum Turner). In the middle of the two brothers is Leta Lestrange, who is played by Zoe Kravitz. Lestrange was seen briefly in the first film from a picture that Newt had where he indicated that she was the one who got away. The sequel shows that Lestrange is engaged to Theseus instead, which is sure to add another complicated layer to the story.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to take Harry Potter fans to France, which will help to shed light on Ezra Miller's character Credence Barebone. After the first installment, Credence traveled to Paris, France and now has a lot of people looking for him, including Tina Goldstein. Actress Katherine Waterston, who portrays Goldstein says that her character feels a sense of responsibility for Credence, and admits that he is her "Achilles heel" in the upcoming film. It has also been revealed that Paris also has a Diagon Alley, where all of the wizarding supplies can be obtained.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is going to go deep into exploring the world of Newt Scamander. Johnny Depp's Gellert Grindelwald was arrested by the Magical Congress of the United States of America in the first film, but he has escaped custody, and is recruiting new wizards and witches to take over the world and rule over all non-magical beings. Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander to go after Grindelwald, which sets the story for the highly anticipated sequel. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. While we wait for November to finally get here, you can check out the new images from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald below, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

