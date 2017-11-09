Director David Yates, who arguably knows the Harry Potter universe better than anyone, save for J.K. Rowling, is currently filming Fantastic Beasts 2. The movie serves as a follow-up to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and looks to change things up a bit. While the first movie takes place in New York City, it looks like the sequel will mostly take place in Paris, France, according to star Carmen Ejogo, who reprises her role as Seraphina.

The actress is currently promoting her new movie, Roman J. Israel, Esq. During a recent interview, she was asked about the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel. While she's going to reprise her role as the President of the American Wizard Association, she reveals that she won't have a prominent role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. According to her, that has to do with the fact that the movie primarily takes place in Paris. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Well in this one, maybe not so [prominent a role], but Seraphina is the President of the American Wizard Association so whenever we return to the US, I would imagine we get more of Seraphina. But this film mostly takes place in Paris, so we get to see a Parisian version of her perhaps."

It has been previously revealed that filming on Fantastic Beasts 2 would take place, at least in part, in France and that the movie would be moving from America to Europe. However, Carmen Ejogo now confirmed that Paris will be the primary location, which is new information. What does that mean for the highly-anticipated sequel set within the wizarding world? That's difficult to say, but it certainly provides something new for the filmmakers to play with. J.K. Rowling previously revealed that, if all goes well, there will be five Fantastic Beasts movies in total, and it sounds like Seraphina will be part of some of the later sequels.

"I'm actually going over next week [to shoot]. It's always a long shoot on these films so it's been a fair bit of back and forth but I'm so happy to be a part of the ongoing sequels. It's a great franchise."

Author J.K. Rowling wrote the script for the sequel, after making her screenwriting debut with the first Fantastic Beasts. We know that Fantastic Beasts 2 will see a young Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, finally having his famous duel with Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp. Outside of that, plot details have been scarce, but this new information from Collider gives us a slightly better idea of what to expect. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is set to arrive in theaters on November 16, 2018. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the sequel is made available.