Let's get ready to rumble, magic lovers! Fantastic Beasts 2 is going to connect much more deeply with Harry Potter lore than its predecessor and is going to give fans something they've wanted to see for a very long time; the battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. A new photo released for Fantastic Beasts 2 teases just that. And it looks like we could be getting the first teaser trailer very soon as well.

The photo itself is pretty simple. It features two wands side by side. One of them may be the famed Elder Wand from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, but it's impossible to be certain at this point in time. The other wand in the photo is a complete mystery. But a couple of wands next to one another like this, knowing that the Dumbledore and Grindelwald showdown is coming in Fantastic Beasts 2, is pointing pretty clearly in that direction. But it's the caption provided with the photo that really has fans excited.

"Wands at the ready. On 11.16.18 the #FantasticBeasts story continues. Check back tomorrow for more #MagicInProgress. #WizardingWednesdays."

Tomorrow makes it exactly one year until Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 arrives in theaters. The tweet specifically tells fans to tune in tomorrow. So some kind of reveal is coming, but what is it? Are we going to get an official synopsis? Perhaps some official first looks at new characters? Like Jude Law as Dumbledore, perhaps? That's all purely speculative, but nothing is out of the realm of possibility. There's also the chance that the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel could arrive online tomorrow.

While a year out seems very early for that kind of thing, anything related to Harry Potter is huge for Warner Bros. and they're going to want to start marketing it early. Plus, it just so happens that the first Justice League showings start tomorrow. It's entirely possible that the studio will release a brief teaser for Fantastic Beasts 2 in order to attach it to showings of Justice League. They're both Warner Bros. movies and that would make sense. But that could be wishful thinking. A year is pretty far in advance for a trailer of any kind.

In any case, fans of the Wizarding World would do good to pay attention tomorrow, as something is on the way. What is it going to be exactly? We'll have to wait and see. Where's a Time-Turner when you need one? J.K. Rowling returns to write the script for Fantastic Beasts 2, with David Yates also returning to the director's chair. Be sure to check out the new Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 photo, courtesy of the Fantastic Beasts Twitter account, for yourself below.