The Wizarding World is set to continue as Fantastic Beasts 3 is moving right along at Warner Bros. The studio has confirmed some key details about the sequel, including several returning cast members and the return of director David Yates. We've also got some very initial plot details, which tease the franchise heading to some more exotic locations around the planet.

According to a new report, Harry Potter franchise creator, J.K. Rowling is returning to write the screenplay alongside Steve Kloves. As far as returning cast members go, the movie will bring back Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Ezra Miller as Credence, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Also of note, Jessica Williams, who had a minor role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will be back as Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks in an expanded role. Hicks is a professor at the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which is essentially the American Hogwarts, which has been explored in these prequels.

Another key detail revealed in this report is that the setting for Fantastic Beasts 3 will change dramatically, as the action will be heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The first movie largely took place in New York City, with the sequel heading to Paris, France. Harry Potter fans have had the chance to explore what the Wizarding World is like beyond the walls of Hogwarts in this prequel series and that's set to continue in the third installment. Further plot details have yet to be revealed, but the return of Grindelwald means he's going to be a major factor.

Another important point is that Johnny Depp will return as Grindelwald. There has been controversy around the actor in recent years, given abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. J.K. Rowling has stood by and defended Depp, specifically ahead of the release of The Crimes of Grindelwald. It would seem Warner Bros. has no intention of swapping in another actor to play the part moving forward. It's also important to note this will be David Yates' seventh trip in this franchise. Yates directed the final four Harry Potter movies and has helmed every Fantastic Beasts entry so far.

Production on Fantastic Beasts 3 begins spring 2020, which lines up with what star Dan Fogler stated recently during a convention appearance. The Fantastic Beasts movies haven't been quite as financially successful as the main Harry Potter series, but they've still proved to be financially viable for Warner Bros. J.K. Rowling has plans for a five-movie arc, should things continue to go well enough to warrant further sequels. Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to hit theaters on November 12, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.