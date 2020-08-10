In the role of Fantastic Beasts most prominent non-magical character Jacob Kowalski, actor Dan Fogler plays the ordinary everyman who is a window into the world of magic for fans of the series. But audiences will be greeted with a very different looking Jacob in Fantastic Beasts 3, which is set to resume filming in the coming days. In an interview with Lauren Francesca, Fogler revealed the secret behind his recent dramatic weight loss of close to a 100 pounds.

"I did intermittent fasting and I hit 40 and my body was like, my metabolism was thrown out the fucking window. I had to stop eating foods that were processed. All I was eating was processed. So I had to really balance that out with actual food food. And that was really the first 60 pounds that came off. Eliminating soda, bread, shit like that. Dairy. You know I love pizza. I was living on pizza."

Fogler's larger frame has been a part of his image since the beginning of his career, and it could be said to have helped rather than hindered his work as a comedian. But the actor has been serious about having a healthier physique, and even though the lockdown did not do his fitness regimen any favors, Dan Fogler has managed to keep the weight off to an impressive extent.

"I got my quarantwenty teen now. It's not my quaran15 anymore, it's 20 now. I gained 20 pounds like that. I was 270 lbs at my heaviest. That was documented in the first Fantastic Beasts film. That was my heaviest. Then, I started losing weight, so by the second Fantastic Beasts film I lost 20-30 pounds. Then, uh, over two years I had lost about 100 pounds. So it was crazy. Right now, I'm about 195 so I'm down about 75 pounds, it's crazy."

It will be interesting to see if Fogler's change in appearance will be addressed in the upcoming Harry Potter spinoff movie. Fogler has mentioned in the past that the film will have its hands full with a story about a terrible wizarding war waged by Gellert Grindelwald, and some important character development regarding Kowalski.

"I can say I read the script and the character development is really lovely and it's very similar to the feel of the first movie, which I think is great. It's leading toward this massive war with the backdrop of World War II, so you can just imagine epic battle scenes are coming."

With Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling writing the script with Steve Kloves for Fantastic Beasts 3, the film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, and Jude Law. The release date for the film is set for Nov. 12, 2021, although that date might change in the coming days. There are even doubts being cast over the project ever resuming filming, given the controversy surrounding Johhny Depp, J.K. Rowling, and Ezra Miller that has alienated sections of the fan base.