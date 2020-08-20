Another major movie is looking to get production up and running again. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently expected to resume filming in September. This comes as Warner Bros. has already managed to get cameras rolling on The Matrix 4 again following the months-long shutdown that hit Hollywood back in March. Should the current plans hold, it means the next entry in the Harry Potter spin-off series will be among the first wave of blockbusters to press forward, carving a path that the rest of the industry can hopefully, safely follow.

According to a new report, Fantastic Beasts 3, Warner Bros. is hoping to resume production on Fantastic Beasts 3 in the U.K. sometime next month. Shooting was postponed earlier in the year as the situation around the world began to worsen. Several productions have managed to start up again overseas, including Jurassic World 3, which has the distinction of being the first major blockbuster to begin filming again following the shutdown. An extensive set of guidelines, said to be outlined in a 107-page document, is guiding the Universal Pictures sequel. However, it was recently reported that several crew members tested positive following an outbreak in Malta.

This to say, no matter how extreme the safety measures are for these movies paving the path forward, risk simply cannot go down to zero in the current environment. Cast and crew members who return to work will be taking on risk. That said, Warner Bros. has been fine-tuning its safety protocols as The Matrix 4 has pressed on. The studio is also looking to get The Batman filming in September in the U.K. as well. The upcoming DC Comics adaptation similarly had to halt production back in March after shooting for several weeks.

Plot details have yet to be revealed for the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series. However, the action will be heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Like the first two entries, the movie will center on Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. Other cast members returning this time include Jude Law as Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Ezra Miller as Credence, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is penning the screenplay alongside Steve Kloves.

David Yates, who has long been a part of the Wizard World behind the camera, is returning to direct the sequel. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was quite successful, but 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald took in far less at the box office and was met with a mixed response critically. Originally, J.K. Rowling had a five-movie plan mapped out. Rowling has been subject to controversy as of late, which has led to some doubt in terms of the future of the franchise. Or at least her involvement with it. We'll keep you posted as further details are made available. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to hit theaters on November 12, 2021. This news comes to us via Variety.