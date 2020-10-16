Much like the rest of the movie world, production on the highly anticipated wizarding world sequel, Fantastic Beasts 3, was put on hold for a period of several months. Well, thankfully, filming has now started up again, albeit with a lot of new health and safety precautions in place. Fantastic Beasts 3 star Eddie Redmayne has now provided some detail on what it's like working in the midst of the current circumstances.

"Well, we had done a day of shooting before COVID-19 really hit the U.K. proper. So we started on Friday and then on a Sunday night we were all told to go home. And then just a few weeks ago we started again and it's a different world. But we're so lucky to be back in work and it's interesting, it's kind of like - film crews are amazing people and they're very adaptable people. So, we have a lot of testing, you know, we're in bubbles, and we're all masked, but it's been kind of... actually kind of great. So, it's nice to be back at work and I feel very lucky."

Despite the huge changes to the movie world, Eddie Redmayne sounds very thankful to be back in the wizarding one, with the actor praising the efforts of the cast and crew and their ability to adapt to the new way of things. It certainly does not sound like all the new protocols have diminished the movie-making magic as far as Redmayne is concerned, which should hopefully bode well for the movie itself.

Redmayne has opened up previously about the huge changes that filmmaking has had to undergo in order to commence. "It's interesting because we've started shooting now. We're two weeks in, and again, it's a whole new process. It's a whole new normal," the actor said back in September. "Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other. What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it's fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game."

While plot details for Fantastic Beasts 3 remain tightly under wraps, it is said to be a "build-up to World War II," and will include an extensive role for star Dan Fogler's muggle, Jacob Kowalski. "I have a lot to do in this one, which I'm really excited about," Fogler revealed earlier this year. He then went on to reveal that there are plans to make several more sequels before they're through. "The whole thing is building up to - knock on wood - we get to do five movies here."

Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to star Jude Law as Dumbledore, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Ezra Miller as Credence, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is penning the screenplay alongside Steve Kloves, with returning director David Yates at the helm. Redmayne's comments come from his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.