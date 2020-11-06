Warner Bros. has announced that they are looking to recast Gellert Grindelwald for Fantastic Beasts 3. The studio asked Johnny Depp to step down from the role after losing a libel lawsuit to The Sun tabloid, which labeled the actor as a "wife beater" in a headline. Hardcore Harry Potter fans have called on the studio to fire Depp ever since Amber Heard came forward with her allegations of physical assault at the hands of her ex-husband. Now that he is officially out of the picture, fans are hoping that Warner Bros. will bring back Colin Farrell.

In the first installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, fans were introduced to Colin Farrell's Percival Graves. However, things weren't as they seemed, as the movie revealed at its conclusion. As it turns out, Johnny Depp's Gellert Grindelwald was posing as Farrell's Graves, allowing the villain to hide in plain sight. Warner Bros. announced today that, "Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022."

Harry Potter fans already want Colin Farrell to return for Fantastic Beasts 3. "Question... Can we see Colin Farrell return instead? He original played Grindelwald and was great," stated one fan on social media. Several Potter fans are simply saying, "give it to Colin." It sounds like a pretty easy fix, though Farrell might not be willing to return. "It was always written that [that first film] was it," he said in an interview about possibly returning. "Maybe [Percival Graves is] buried in a shallow grave," Farrell pointed out, "and he's going to die of starvation 17 hours after the film ends."

Another fan thinks that Warner Bros. should have just stuck with Colin Farrell the whole time. "I bet they wish they'd just stuck with Colin Farrell now." The studio had to fight to keep Johnny Depp on board as he continuously found himself in the headlines for outlandish behavior, including open drug and alcohol abuse, along with allegations of domestic violence. Depp has denied Amber Heard's claims for years now and he plans to appeal The Sun lawsuit immediately.

While a lot of Harry Potter fans would love to see Colin Farrell return in Fantastic Beasts 3, there are others who don't think that it is possible. "No lol. Colin Farrell was Graves, who Grindelwald was pretending to be. There's no way to explain Colin into the role of Grindelwald," said one fan on Twitter. There are several other fans who agree with the above sentiment, so it might be a tricky situation for Warner Bros. when finding a suitable replacement for Johnny Depp. At least they have a bit of extra time to recast the part since the movie has been delayed until summer 2022. Variety was one of the first outlets to announce that Johnny Deep and Warner Bros. had parted ways.

