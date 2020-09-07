Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Dan Fogler has addressed rumors that the currently untitled third movie in the Harry Potter prequel franchise will include appearances from several familiar characters. There have been rumors circulating for some time that Fantastic Beasts 3 will feature the likes of Tom Riddle and, in a cameo that would surely delight fans, Rubeus Hagrid, who attended Hogwarts in the early 1940s before becoming its gamekeeper.

"There could be that Hagrid crossover, which would be very interesting. Is that what people are saying? I didn't know that. I always thought about that, because I love Hagrid. Who doesn't love Hagrid?"

Sadly, Fogler sounds like he is none the wiser when it comes to an appearance from Hagrid. He did however suggest that his character, muggle Jacob Kowalski, could become Hagrid's adopted father. "[Hagrid's mother Fridwulfa] is there and she comes to Newt and she's like, 'I have my baby boy, can you take care of him?' And Newt is like, 'Well, I'm a little busy.' And there's me, 'Alright, I'll take care of this giant kid,'" Fogler said with a laugh. "I thought that would be a fun connection there."

Hagrid is a half-giant wizard, who becomes a beloved friend and confidante for Harry Potter and his friends Ron and Hermoine. The character was portrayed by Robbie Coltrane in all eight Harry Potter movies, who provided a comforting screen presence, eventually becoming one of the highlights of the entire franchise.

While he seems to have no idea whether any characters from the Harry Potter franchise will feature in Fantastic Beasts 3, Fogler has an idea how they could be folded into proceedings. "With the whole Time-Turner thing, you could really have anybody show up," Fogler said of the magic time travel device used in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. "Hermoine pops in by accident or something, some kind of Easter egg."

While plot details for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 remain tightly under wraps, it is said to be a "build-up to World War II," and will include an extensive role for Fogler. "I have a lot to do in this one, which I'm really excited about," Fogler said. "The whole thing is building up to - knock on wood - we get to do five movies here."

It was recently reported that production on Fantastic Beasts 3 will hopefully be starting up again very soon, with the movie set to return to the UK for filming. Shooting was postponed earlier this year due to the ongoing global situation, but several high-profile projects have now restarted, including the likes of Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman, with the latter being halted quickly again after star Robert Pattinson tested positive.

Fogler has previously offered some insight into the upcoming sequel saying, "I can say I read the script and the character development is really lovely and it's very similar to the feel of the first movie, which I think is great. It's leading toward this massive war with the backdrop of World War II, so you can just imagine epic battle scenes are coming."

Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to star Jude Law as Dumbledore, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Ezra Miller as Credence, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is penning the screenplay alongside Steve Kloves, with returning director David Yates at the helm. This comes to us from The Movie Dweeb.