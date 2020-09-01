Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard continues to be complicated. Depp has now filed to have the upcoming trial delayed so that he can still film Fantastic Beasts 3. The sequel had originally been set to film earlier this year but the situation at hand got in the way of that, with Warner Bros. pushing production several months. Depp now finds himself with a major scheduling conflict.

Paperwork was recently filed in Fairfax Country, Virginia that seeks to delay the defamation trial, which is currently set to take place January 11 through January 28, 2021. Johnny Depp is suing Amber heard regarding an op-ed piece the Aquaman star wrote for the Washington Post titled I spoke up against sexual violence, and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change. Those current dates conflict with the Fantastic Beasts 3 production schedule. The filming reads as follows.

"When the Court set the current trial date in this case, Mr. Depp understood that Warner Bros. planned to shoot 'Fantastic Beasts 3' in London long before January 11, 2021. [The situation] disrupted the studio's plans, causing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros. has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case."

Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role as Grindelwald in the sequel. Depp appeared briefly in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them before becoming a larger part of the sequel, 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald. The filming further states that Depp could face breach of contract if the trial dates cannot be moved to accommodate the production.

"Mr. Depp would face potential liability for breach of contract should he fail to comply with the schedule contractually dictated by Warner Bros. Though Mr. Depp is eager to proceed to trial, he faces an untenable situation over which he has no control."

The suit was originally filed in March 2019. Johnny Depp is seeking as much as $50 million in damages. Depp maintains that he was never violent toward Amber Heard. However, Heard has alleged that she suffered from domestic abuse on more than one occasion during their marriage. Depp is also suing News Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article published on The Sun that described him as a "wife beater." A hearing regarding the filing is currently set for September 11.

As for Fantastic Beasts 3, this is set to be the third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off series. J.K. Rowling, who has been under fire in recent months for her comments on the Trans community, is returning to co-write the screenplay. David Yates, who directed both installments in the series so far, is returning to the helm. Plot details remain under wraps but it will once again focus on Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander. The sequel is currently set to hit theaters on November 12, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.