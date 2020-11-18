Mads Mikkelsen has addressed the rumors surrounding him possibly taking over for Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. It's been a few weeks since Warner Bros. asked Depp to step down from the role of Gellert Grindelwald, and Harry Potter fans have been working overtime to figure out who will be taking on the role now. Colin Farrell was the immediate frontrunner, even though it was quickly pointed out that he technically wouldn't work out, which means that it's on to the next rumor.

According to multiple sources who are supposedly close to Warner Bros., Mads Mikkelsen is the current frontrunner. Harry Potter fans have been excited about the possibility of the actor taking over the Gellert Grindelwald role, and fan art seemed to line things up physically for fans who couldn't see it. When recently asked about the Fantastic Beasts reports, Mikkelsen said, "Oh, that is on the rumor basis as we speak... So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call." Either the actor is playing coy, or he has not talked to Warner Bros. about stepping up to play the role.

Johnny Depp previously said, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request." The news came after he lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun tabloid, which referred to him as a "wife beater" in a headline. Jude Law recently spoke about Depp leaving the movie, noting that he trusts the studio and their instincts. "And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That's all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part... It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role."

Jude Law continued, "Johnny had actually only done a day's filming, I think, on his own... In a franchise like this, it's the studio and the company that make the big decisions. And you have to go along with those because we're just a member of the team." As it stands, Warner Bros. is reportedly still looking for an actor to take over for Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. As for who they will go with, that is a mystery for the time being.

While Mads Mikkelsen is denying the Fantastic Beasts 3 rumors, the studio is trying to find a replacement for Johnny Depp and fast. Mikkelsen could end up with the part and actually not know it yet. Or, the studio already has his eyes on another actor to play Gellert Grindelwald. Regardless, Harry Potter fans will find out soon, and for some, they're pretty happy to see Depp leave the franchise. The interview with Mads Mikkelsen was originally conducted by IGN.