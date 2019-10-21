Get ready to return to the Wizarding World as Fantastic Beasts 3 is gearing up for production soon. The third installment of this prequel trilogy is set to begin filming in February, according to star Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob in the series. While we know when cameras will begin rolling, there are many unanswered questions in terms of what to expect from this latest addition to the Harry Potter universe from J.K. Rowling.

Dan Fogler, who entered the franchise in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, recently appeared at LeakyCon in Boston. During the panel, the subject of Fanstic Beasts 3 (which doesn't yet have an official title) came up. At that point, Fogler revealed that filming will kick off in February and that J.K. Rowling has been writing like mad to get the script ready. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We haven't started filming yet. We start in February... Last we heard, J.K.... she's been writing furiously, everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we're all just waiting for the new script. And that's where we're at."

Plot details for this one currently remain under wraps. When last we saw Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander and the rest of our heroes, it was in last year's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which saw Johnny Depp playing the nefarious wizard. Dan Fogler reveals he hasn't seen a script yet, but has high hopes for his continued relationship with Queenie.

"I hope that he gets Queenie back... I haven't seen a script yet, and I've lost a significant amount of weight, and I think it will be funny if, you know how she put a spell on me to follow her around like a puppy? What if she also put a spell on me to get fit? So there's that. But also, on a philosophical level, it'll be interesting... We're in the middle of the Depression, he's just on a bender of loss. He lost her... I'm just saying this is the thing that I have in my head, that he's lost his appetite."

J.K. Rowling, who created the world of Harry Potter in her best-selling and beloved series of novels, has taken a more active role in the Fantastic Beasts movies. She's penned the scripts for each movie in the series so far. Rowling had initially explained that she had a five-movie arc mapped out. Whether or not Warner Bros. ultimately makes all five installments remains to be seen, but we certainly seem to be heading in that direction.

David Yates directed the previous two movies, but it hasn't been confirmed by the studio just yet if he'll be back again this time around. Considering Yates also directed the final four Harry Potter movies, he may very well want a break from the madness of magic. Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 21, 2021. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.