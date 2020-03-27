The Fantastic Beasts franchise has had a rocky road so far, with the series being unfavorably compared to its predecessor Harry potter, and provoking fan outrage for changing established canon. During an interview with SYFY WIRE, actor Dan Fogler dished on the upcoming third part of the series, and his place in the movies:

"I can say I read the script and the character development is really lovely and it's very similar to the feel of the first movie, which I think is great. It's leading toward this massive war with the backdrop of World War II, so you can just imagine epic battle scenes are coming."

Dan Fogler plays the role of Jacob Kowalski, a non-magic American citizen who befriends wizard zoologist Newt Scamander after an accidental meeting and finds himself drawn into a world of magic and danger.

Fans will welcome the news that Fantastic Beasts 3 will be closer in spirit to the first Fantastic Beasts movie, which was praised for its central storyline involving all kinds of magical creatures, with a subplot involving the secret machinations of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald as he plots to overthrow the non-magic world and establish wizard dominance.

The second film in the series braked left hard, and went into greater detail about the nitty-gritty of the war Grindlewald was planing, and the characters involved in his plot. Audiences had an underwhelming reaction to the new direction the franchise was taking for just not being as interesting as continuing with Newt on his adventures. So it makes sense that the makers of the franchise would want to return to the previous format fans actually enjoyed watching.

Unfortunately, according to Fogler, the current state of lockdown means the future is very much up in the air for how and when the production on the new movie will begin:

"We're just waiting. I guess when everybody else starts [back up], when the mechanism starts to move again and everybody starts to get back to work, that's when we'll get back to work. Hopefully, sooner than later."

Despite playing a non-magic character, the actor's performance was praised as one of the best things about the franchise, with Fogler acting as the everyman point-of-view character for the audience, who looks with wide-eyed wonder upon the world of wizardry that he has stumbled across. In many ways, Kowalski is the Watson to Newt's Sherlock, and also at the center of a complicated romantic subplot involving Queenie Goldstein. Fogler further expressed an appreciation for getting to dive into the nitty-gritty of his role as the series grows:

"I love that character so much, man. It's just great to be able to do franchises where you have sequels, or even The Walking Dead, where you get to keep on coming back for different seasons and the character grows. I get to come back and I get to play Jacob as if he has grown and been affected by the last two movies. For an actor, that's just priceless.

SyFy Wire was the first to get the scoop from actor Dan Fogler himself.