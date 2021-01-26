After a series of delays due to the ongoing global circumstances, Fantastic Beasts 3 finally started filming in the UK recently, and now, Eddie Redmayne has teased details of some of the action scenes that will feature in the highly anticipated sequel. While he is not permitted to go into too much detail, the actor does reveal that water will play a part in the continuing adventures of Newt Scamander.

"I can't tell you anything other than the fact that I think I've got some night shoots in Watford, in Leavesden, [England], that we were meant to shoot in the summer in water. But now obviously because of lockdown, and the film shutdown, they're being shot in early December. And suddenly you find yourself swimming outdoors in British winter. What can I tell you about the plot? Really, not much, mate. I mean, when you come over for dinner, I can tell you. Except - I can't, because that would be the NDA that I signed."

Unfortunately for Eddie Redmayne, these water-based scenes were initially scheduled to be filmed during the summer, but thanks to the global situation the actor has instead found himself submerged into the icy waters of a British winter. Sadly, Redmayne is not allowed to give away much more due to the secrecy surrounding the plot of Fantastic Beasts 3, but no doubt the sequence will feature some sort of mystically magical underwater creature.

Fantastic Beasts 3 recently began filming after a production delay, and sees the return of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is penning the screenplay alongside Steve Kloves, with returning director David Yates at the helm.

The movie will also feature the debut of Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen as the villain Gellert Grindelwald. Mikkelsen was infamously cast in the role following the firing of Johnny Depp, who had thus far portrayed the character in both 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the 2018 sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Fans of the franchise were shocked to learn that Depp had been asked by Warner Bros. to step down from the role of the central villain, and the decision has been met with much criticism, despite Mikkelsen being the perfect actor to take over.

Since officially being cast in the role, Mikkelsen as offered some insight into how the character of Grindelwald will change and how the swap over will be achieved. "Well it's going to be me, so that's a difference," the actor said. "No, this is the tricky part. We're still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn't completely detach from what he's already masterfully achieved."

Fantastic Beasts 3 is due to hit theaters on July 15th, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.