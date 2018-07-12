A new image from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has arrived online. This upcoming Harry Potter prequel follows in the footsteps of 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which was the first in a planned series of five movies in the wizarding world. This new series centers on magical creature lover and expert Newt Scamander, played by Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne. This new image, however, shows off a younger Newt during his days at Hogwarts under the tutelage of famed wizard Albums Dumbledore.

The images features Newt Scamander, played by Joshua Shea in the flashback sequence, alongside Jude Law's younger Dumbledore. Newt looks rather alarmed at something he's looking at outside of frame. We're guessing we'll figure out exactly what it is he's staring down once Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actually arrives in theaters on November 16.

Newt Scamander was enrolled in Hogwarts in 1908, only to be expelled later for an incident involving a magical creature. Dumbledore objected to his expulsion, though, it ultimately didn't do any good. Could we be looking at that famed incident in this photo? Fantastic Beasts 2 is also set to feature Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), who is close to Newt and was involved somehow in the incident that led to him being expelled. Eddie Redmayne had this to say about his character's relationship with Leta in the upcoming sequel.

"Leta, it's one of those relationships where there was definitely great love there. But was it ever a full-blown relationship? I don't know. But certainly, she's somebody who has touched him hugely. At the beginning of this film you realize she's now in a relationship with Newt's brother so, of course, that comes with great complications."

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald moves the action to Paris, France as Newt and Dumbledore hunt down the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who was revealed and captured at the end of the first movie. Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) are also set to return. Within the Harry Potter lore, the famed duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald is something that fans have always been curious about, but it's never actually been explored on screen. It looks like that's set to change later this year.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling penned the screenplay for the sequel, as she did with the previous movie. David Yates, who helmed the final four Harry Potter movies, as well as the first Fantastic Beasts, is in the director's chair once more. With San Diego Comic-Con set for next weekend, it's highly likely we're going to see the debut of a brand new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that. In the meantime, you can check out the brand new image of a young Newt and Dumbledore, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, for yourself below.