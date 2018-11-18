Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald easily took the number one spot at this weekend's box office, generating $62.2 million domestically. The debut earned over $12 million less than the first installment, but had a huge weekend overseas, bringing in an additional $191 million, which brings the grand total to an impressive $253.2 million globally. Harry Potter fans have taken to the movie, but it has been suffering from mixed reviews. However, it will more than likely bring in some extra earnings during the upcoming holiday break.

Illumination's The Grinch held in strong to take the number two position at this weekend's box office, sneaking away with another $38.1 million. The animated family movie has earned $151.7 million globally since premiering last weekend. Number three this weekend goes to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which generated $15.7 million. Rami Malek has been praised for his awesome portrayal of legendary rock and roll front man Freddie Mercury. The movie has made $384.3 million at the global box office to date.

Mark Wahlberg's Instant Family debuted at number four with $14.7 million. The family comedy reunites Wahlberg with Daddy's Home and Daddy's Home 2 director, Sean Anders, and has been getting favorable reviews from critics, earning an A grade from CinemaScore. Coming in at number five this weekend is Steve McQueen's Widows. The female-led heist film was able to bring in $12.3 million, which is a little under what was initially predicted. However, the movie is looking to stick around the top ten as the holiday break approaches.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms fell from number four to number six this weekend, having brought in $4.6 million. So far, the movie has only earned $116.2 million globally in three weeks against a budget of $120 million. Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born fell from number five to number seven this weekend. The movie took in $4.3 million and has earned an impressive $340.7 globally to date.

Overlord takes the number eight spot this weekend after bringing in $3.8 million. The zombie thriller currently has an 80 percent Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has received generally favorable reviews. The Girl in the Spider's Web remake took in $2.5 million, which puts it at number nine this weekend. The remake has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. Coming in at number ten this weekend is Nobody's Fool, having earned $2.2 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.