This weekend, Wizarding World fans at King's Cross railway station for "Back to Hogwarts" Day got the surprise of their lives when Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, stars of the highly anticipated new big-screen adventure Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, apparated on Platform 9 ¾ to join the festivities and lead the countdown to the 11:00 AM departure of the Hogwarts Express.

The annual gathering is a big moment for the U.K.'s massive population of Harry Potter fans. Each year on September 1st, they flock to King's Cross by the thousands, often dressed as their favorite character from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, to commemorate the day young wizards and witches from across the U.K. make their way to Platform 9 ¾ to board the iconic steamer that whisks them off to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Fans lined up for hours at a popular photo point to get a shot of themselves pushing a luggage trolley "through" the brick wall to recreate Harry and others' passage through the magical barrier and onto Platform 9 ¾, with staff on-hand to help with the finishing touches, such as their Hogwarts scarf. But in the place of staff members, fans reached the front of the line to find none other than Redmayne and Law standing by to assist.

Following a lively round of photos, the two stars led the countdown to the 11:00 AM departure of the Hogwarts Express. In the new film, Eddie Redmayne once again stars as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, with Jude Law taking on the iconic role of Newt's friend and one-time professor, Albus Dumbledore, decades before he becomes Headmaster at Hogwarts.

Fans can look forward to experiencing Hogwarts again when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second of five all new adventures in the Wizarding World, comes to cinemas on 16 November, 2018, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film is produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. Tim Lewis, Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen served as executive producers. The film will be distributed worldwide in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, Poppy Corby-Tuech, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp. The film reunites the behind-the-scenes creative team from the first "Fantastic Beasts" film, including Oscar-winning director of photography Philippe Rousselot ("A River Runs Through It"), three-time Oscar-winning production designer Stuart Craig ("The English Patient," "Dangerous Liaisons," "Gandhi," the "Harry Potter" films), four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood ("Chicago," "Memoirs of a Geisha," "Alice in Wonderland," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"), and Yates' longtime editor Mark Day (the last four "Harry Potter" films). The music is by eight-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard ("Defiance," "Michael Clayton," "The Hunger Games" films).

