A batch of nine new revealing character posters for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has magically appeared online. The posters come just ahead of tomorrow's new trailer, which will be the final trailer ahead of the movie's release later this year. For now, we have a poster for each main character in the movie to take a look at, each of which carries with it a distinguishing piece of information that reveals just a bit about where everyone is going to be at as the events of this wizarding world adventure get underway.

The posters themselves are profile shots of each figure with some distinguishing border designs that relate to each character. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is "wanted for questioning," according to his poster. As for why he's wanted for questioning and who it is that wants to question him? That's up in the air for now. Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) is "on foreign assignment" and since much of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald takes place in Paris, it's hardly a mystery as to where she'll wind up. Especially considering the border of her character's poster. Her sister Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) is more of a mystery as she's identified as "whereabouts unknown." Where did she and Jacob (Dan Fogler) end up after the events of the first movie?

Speaking of Jacob, according to his poster he's now a "No-Maj of interest," given what he witnessed during his adventure with Newt. We also see from his poster that Dumbledore (Jude Law) is "under surveillance." Perhaps this has something to do with him not being able to move against Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), as was revealed in the first teaser? Grindelwald's poster reveals the dangerous figure is a "dark wizard at large." The end of the first movie saw him captured, but clearly, he manages to escape somehow.

Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) is "searching for identity," per his poster. Credence has a dark past and he's got a lot to figure out after what went down in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) is "implicated by prophecy," which is equal parts intriguing and puzzling. There's also the matter of Leta being Newt's former schoolboy crush. That situation is even further complicated as Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), Newt's younger brother, who is "under Ministry orders," is now engaged to Leta. That would certainly make for an uncomfortable chat between brothers.

Perhaps we'll get even more answers in tomorrow's trailer. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is directed by David Yates from a script by Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, is set to arrive in theaters on November 16. Be sure to check out the batch of new posters, as well as a brief teaser for the new trailer, from the Fantastic Beasts Twitter account for yourself below.