The sibling rivalry between Newt and Theseus Scamander is highlighted in a new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald clip. The highly-anticipated sequel screened over the weekend for select critics and lucky fans, who have been posting their reactions on social media. While there has been some criticism, mainly due to editing and story concerns, the majority of the early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with more than one review stating that it's even better than the original film.

In the latest clip from Fantastic Beasts 2, Newt Scamander and Tina Goldstein are on the run from Newt's brother, Theseus Scamander. Newt says, "I think I may have mentioned in my letters that we have quite a complicated relationship," as they're being chased. Tina is later able to send off a spell, tying Theseus to a chair. Tina says, "He needs to control his temper." It's not the longest clip, but it does provide our best look yet at Theseus as well as his "complicated" relationship with his brother.

Newt and Theseus Scamander's relationship troubles were hinted at back in August when a new set photo featuring the brothers was released. The photo features the siblings with Zoe Kravitz's Leta Lestrange in the center. Lestrange was seen briefly in the first film in the form of a picture that Newt had where he indicated that she was the love who got away. Fantastic Beasts 2 reveals that Lestrange is engaged to Theseus instead, which adds to the already complicated relationship between Newt and Theseus.

While there has been controversy surrounding the decision to keep Johnny Depp on board for Fantastic Beasts 2, the early reactions have been praising his portrayal of Grindelwald. The actor created backlash when his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic abuse. Depp denies all of the allegations, and it seems that many Harry Potter fans are now okay with the decision to keep him cast in the highly-anticipated sequel. While Depp has been praised, we'll have to wait until some more reviews come down the wire to get a better picture of his performance. For now, it seems that Depp was the right man for the job, who kept some of his more erratic behavior away from the set.

The wait for Fantastic Beasts 2 is nearly over. The sequel hits theaters on November 16th, which is next week. Eddie Redmayne and series franchise creator J.K. Rowling recently talked about their excitement for fans to see the film, and the author even went out of her way to thank the fans who have already seen it for not spoiling any of the secrets. Harry Potter fans are a pretty loyal group, and it seems that hardcore fans who have yet to see it are really going to enjoy it, according to the early reviews. You can watch the new clip below, thanks to the Jurassic Galaxy YouTube channel.