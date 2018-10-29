The latest Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald featurette introduces some new creatures. J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne host the short look into the highly anticipated sequel, showing off a new water beast as well as a friendly Chinese monster. In addition, the featurette teases some familiar faces. The promotional campaign is starting to ramp up since the sequel hits theaters in less than a month and Harry Potter fans are starting to get pretty excited.

J.K. Rowling's favorite of the new creatures in Fantastic Beasts 2 is an underwater beast named Kelpie. Kelpie's are shapeshifting water demons that are native to Ireland and Great Britain, with the most famous being the Loch Ness Monster. They can only be tamed if you can get a bridle on it, according to the author, who is clearly happy to see the Kelpie on the big screen. Rowling is also very happy to see Newt Scamander work with the Kelpie and notes that it's especially fun to watch him try and tame the mighty sea demon.

Eddie Redmayne's favorite new creature is Zouwu, who's a Chinese creature. He can "travel a thousand miles in a day," says the actor. The beast is described as "gigantic elephant-sized cat," with five colors, which is a pretty good description. J.K. Rowling notes that it takes a special soul like Newt Scamander to look after a beast like Zouwu. The two can even be seen cuddling in the Fantastic Beasts 2 featurette.

In addition to the latest creatures making their debut in Fantastic Beasts 2, Newt Scamander's pet Bowtruckle Pickett is back. Eddie Redmayne admits to having a soft spot for the tiny twig-like creature because it's so sweet. The small creature protects the wand-wood trees in the franchise, and is usually found in West of England and German forests. While they're normally pretty shy, they aren't afraid to fight with their long fingernails if they feel threatened. Basically, you don't want to mess with a Bowtruckle or Zouwu. You definitely do not want to mess with a Kelpie either, despite their name sounding pretty goofy.

J.K. Rowling also brought up the return of the Niffler, who has had babies this time around. Eddie Redmayne jokes that they are a "family of scene-stealers," and also notes that they can be a pain for Newt Scamander at times. However, they are also very helpful when they have to be, says Redmayne. The Fantastic Beasts 2 featurette shows just how much Newt Scamander loves all beasts. Recently, Redmayne admitted that there's a lot going on in the story, but there's going to be a lot more connections to Harry Potter, which is another thing besides the baby Nifflers that fans will be extra happy about. You can check out the latest Fantastic Beast 2 featurette below, thanks to the Warner Bros. U.K. YouTube channel.