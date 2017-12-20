That's a wrap on Fantastic Beasts 2. The wizarding world is alive and well in prequel form, thanks to the success of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Even though Harry Potter isn't directly involved, J.K. Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter, is heavily involved in the franchise. So this is very much an authentic part of the world fans all over have embraced. Now, Fantastic Beasts 2, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is done filming and is set to arrive next year.

The news was announced via a brief video, featuring star Alison Sudol, which was posted to the official Fantastic Beasts Twitter account. The video features the actress with a clapper that says "wrap" on it. After a few failed takes, the actress manages to get the words, "that's a wrap" out, with a successful clap. Now, it's just a matter of getting the movie put together. Easier said than done, to be sure, but we're one step closer to some more big screen magic action. Here's the caption that was provided with the video.

"That's a wrap on #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald production! See you in 2018. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts #WizardingWednesdays"

In the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which comes once again from director David Yates, Grindelwald makes good on his threat and escapes custody, setting about gathering followers. Unbeknownst to them, his true cause is to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to stop Grindelwald, a young Albus Dumbledore enlists the help of his former student Newt Scamander, unaware of the dangers that ahead of them. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, as the wizarding world becomes increasingly divided. And, it looks like we're finally going to see that famed duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, which should, on its own, make the price of admission worth it.

Crimes of Grindelwald features Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, with Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller all returning. This time around, Claudia Kim, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner all join the wizarding world, with Jude Law as a young Dumbledore and Johnny Depp, who made a very brief appearance at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts, back as Grindelwald. Warner Bros. has set Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald for release on November 16, 2018.

There's no word yet on when we'll see a teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts 2, but with filming now wrapped, it shouldn't be too terribly long. Warner Bros. will likely release it alongside one of their big movies early in 2018. Something like Rampage, which comes out in April, might be a good fit. In the meantime, while you wait to see some actual footage, be sure to check out the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald production wrap video, courtesy of the Fantastic Beasts UK Twitter, for yourself below.