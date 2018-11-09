The critics have finally weighed in on Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and it's not going to be a magical day for many fans of the Wizarding World. The second entry in the Harry Potter prequel series is officially the lowest-rated entry in the franchise to date on Rotten Tomatoes. That could change as more reviews continue to pour in, but it looks like this may have been a step in the wrong direction. At least as far as critics are concerned.

With a total of 35 reviews counted, Fantastic Beasts 2 currently sits at a 60 percent approval rating from critics on the Tomatometer. That is just one percent away from getting an ugly green splat, as opposed to a much more appealing intact red tomato. Here's what Rotten Tomatoes has boiled down the general consensus of these reviews so far down to.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has glimmers of the magic familiar to Harry Potter fans, but the story's spell isn't as strong as earlier installments."

Few of these reviews appear to be downright scathing, but one of the main complaints seems to be that the story is very cluttered, with many various plotlines to follow. Others seem to think that Johnny Depp was a downgrade in the villain department, when compared to Colin Farrell from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. However, most people seem to agree that there are a lot of nice Easter eggs, reveals and references for hardcore Harry Potter fans to enjoy. And that could be the sticking point. If this movie winds up pleasing Potterheads, does it really matter all that much if it isn't a critical masterpiece?

For the sake of comparison, the highest-rated movie in the franchise so far is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which boasts a 96 percent approval rating. That's followed by Alfonso Cuaron's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which many feel is the best in the series to date, which sits at 90 percent. Perhaps it's not terribly surprising that the first Fantastic Beasts is just above the upcoming entry, with a 74 percent rating. These movies were always fighting an uphill battle since they didn't include the franchise's golden boy in them. But this time around we get Jude Law as a young Dumbledore, and audiences have grown to like Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander.

At the end of the day, what's really going to matter is fan response and box office. Creator J.K. Rowling has been writing the scripts herself for these movies so far and she already has a five-movie plan totally mapped out. More than likely, Warner Bros. is going to move forward and finish out this story, as the previous installment did quite well at the box office and there is no reason to think this movie won't do the same. It would take an awful lot to derail everything. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters on November 16. This information comes to us from Rotten Tomatoes.