A new, magical poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has made its way online. The poster is a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive that was debuted ahead of Warner Bros.' upcoming presentation at the event, where they will drop a brand new trailer for the sequel. While we wait for the new footage to arrive online, this new poster should do the trick.

"There's #MagicInSanDiego this week! Starting with this new #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald @minalima art. #SDCC2018"

The poster comes with the tagline, "The fate of one will change the future of all." On the right corner, we see Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and the left corner plays host to a young Dumbledore (Jude Law). The center of the poster features a shot of the quartet, led by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) that we got to know in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The bottom corners of the poster feature a few characters we're either going to be introduced to in Fantastic Beasts 2, or ones that we're going to get to know a little bit better.

At one point, it was assumed that the climax of this movie would revolve around the famed battle between Grindelwald and Dumbledore from the Harry Potter lore. However, Jude Law recently revealed that he doesn't actually share any scenes together with Johnny Depp. Since this is just the second in a five-movie arc, it's possible that we could be seeing that at a later date in another sequel.

What we know for sure is that Grindelwald is the main villain this time around and that he's assembling some forces to try and do his evil magic deeds on a grand scale. It will be up to Newt to stop him, since it doesn't appear that Dumbledore will be stepping in. At least not this time around. Eddie Redmayne teased in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that the sequel is going to be darker in tone than its predecessor.

"The most riveting aspect is the tonal change. It's darker and more rigorous and weaving in the Potter lore we're much more familiar with. So these characters you met in the first film are now in the wizarding world you understand more thoroughly. When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner."

It isn't clear exactly what time the new trailer is going to drop during the Warner Bros. SDCC panel, since they have a two-hour long presentation. It's expected to arrive online right when it debuts, though, and we'll be sure to bring it to you as soon as it's made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the brand new poster, courtesy of the official Fantastic Beasts Twitter account, for yourself below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to arrive in theaters on November 16.