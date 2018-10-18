The Wizarding World truly belongs to J.K. Rowling, the rest of us are just enjoying it. The Harry Potter creator has been heavily involved with the Fantastic Beasts franchise thus far and that looks like it's going to continue. According to the author, she has the story mapped out for all five of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

During a recent interview, as the public awareness campaign for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ramps up, J.K. Rowling was asked about how much of the remaining three movies she has planned out. The author previously revealed that she envisions a five-movie arc, when all's said and done. Rowling confirms that, just as she had done with the Harry Potter books, it's all planned out. Though, there could be some tweaks along the way.

"As with the Harry Potter books, it is all mapped out. In fact, when we announced the five films, I talked about that. It's always possible that some details will change along the way, but the arc of the story is there. It's been an amazing opportunity to tell parts of the backstory that never made it into the original books. I'm thinking particularly of one character that I think fans will be surprised to meet in this movie."

J.K. Rowling was certainly consulted on the Harry Potter movies and they were faithful to her books. But when it comes to Fantastic Beasts, she's written the first two screenplays and is already at work on the third. So these are very much her movies. With that in mind, it's great to know that the one driving the ship knows where this all is going. Not knowing where an overall story is going to lead has plagued certain franchises in the modern landscape. Potterheads need not be concerned in that respect.

What we know for sure is that Fantastic Beasts 2 will take the action to Paris, France. The previous movie took place largely in New York City. So where are Newt Scamander and the rest of the wizards going next? J.K. Rowling won't divulge any details just yet, but she's prepared to take these characters all over the globe.

"It's far too early to spoil anything. What I can say is that we'll go to at least one new city in the next film, possibly two, and I'm keen to move outside Europe and North America. But you'll just have to wait and see."

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, we've gotta see what Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) has in store for Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and Dumbledore (Jude Law) later this year. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to arrive in theaters on November 16. Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to film next summer, but it hasn't yet been confirmed if director David Yates will return. This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.