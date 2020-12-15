Aquaman star Amber Heard can be seen as Sue Storm in new Fantastic Four fan art posted online. In recent weeks, there have been unconfirmed rumors that Marvel Studios was eyeing Heard to play the next iteration of the Invisible Woman when the Fantastic Four franchise finally makes its way back to the big screen. It has since been confirmed that a reboot movie is in the works at the studio from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far from Home director Jon Watts, meaning casting decisions are likely to be made in the near future.

On Instagram, digital artist ApexForm has taken to creating some fan art of Amber Heard as the Invisible Woman. Though the artist notes to take the rumors with a grain of salt in the caption, it's interesting to see how Heard might appear in the role. Certain controversies surrounding the actor may serve as a major roadblock towards making this casting a reality, and given the comments section of the post, it would also appear that many Marvel fans aren't too thrilled about the possibility.

"Man [your] work is amazing, it's just that with all the recent news, I really don't want Amber Heard playing Sue Storm," the top-voted comment reads.

Of course, the stigma in potentially casting Heard relates to her highly-publicized legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. After their brief marriage and divorce, Heard famously described herself as a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018. This later led to the British tabloid The Sun publishing an article referring to Depp as a "wife-beater." According to Depp, this resulted in his firing from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, prompting him to file two separate libel lawsuits against both Heard and the company that owns The Sun.

During the course of the legal battle, Depp had released audiotapes of Heard allegedly admitting to being violent toward him. No mention of Depp being abusive was made by the person on the tape, which is allegedly Heard. This has lent a lot of credence to Depp's argument that he was actually a victim of domestic abuse and had never gotten violent with his ex-wife. Also helping Depp were several character witnesses who testified on his behalf. In the end, the judge ruled against Depp, declaring that Heard's version of events was "substantially true."

After the ruling was made public, Depp revealed that he'd been asked by Warner Bros. to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, even though he'd already begun filming for the project. This renewed calls from Depp fans for Heard to be fired from Aquaman 2, and a petition for the movement is fast approaching two million signatures. Given the controversy that has resulted from Depp losing at least two high-dollar acting roles, it seems more than likely that the announcement of Heard joining the MCU at this time would be met with a lot of backlash from fans.

No casting announcements have yet been made for Fantastic Four. The fan art of Heard as Sue Storm comes from ApexForm on Instagram.