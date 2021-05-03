Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds wants to make a Fantastic Four movie starring the gang from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as the superhero family. In one of the actor's patented pranks, Reynolds has stated that all plans and financial backing for upcoming comic book sequel, Deadpool 3, have been redistributed instead to making his Fantastic Four/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia mash-up dreams come true.

Ryan has made a new friend. He gets super excited in the early part of friendships so he's shifted all #Deadpool3 resources to trying to make this #fantasticfour movie happen. Sorry @deadpoolmovie! pic.twitter.com/LqxrZ4IKZa — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) May 1, 2021

Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney recently joined forces to take over the National League football team, Wrexham, with the pair reportedly purchasing the team for $2.78 million. This has apparently led to Reynolds believing that McElhenney and his crew would make the perfect Fantastic Four and judging from the photoshopped image provided with the idea, he's not far wrong.

Last year's Disney Investor Day event finally revealed plans for a Fantastic Four reboot, confirming that Spider-Man: Far from Home director Jon Watts is on board to helm the movie, which will bring Marvel's super-powered family into the MCU. Currently there is no word on what Marvel Studios plans to do with the iconic superheroes in order to bring them into the MCU, or who they plan to cast to play them, but there is something about Glenn Howerton as Doctor Doom and Danny DeVito as The Thing that just works.

With the likes of The Fantastic Four and The X-Men now under the Marvel umbrella, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that he cannot wait to add these characters to the MCU roster. "The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know - there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," Feige said of all the characters who Marvel can now use on the big and small screen. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."

As for Deadpool 3, and presuming that Ryan Reynolds is joking, the Merc with the Mouth will join the likes of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company. Feige has since assured fans that the character will remain the same saying, "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now... It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 will, of course, bring back Ryan Reynolds as the title character, and is being written by Bob's Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. This comes to us from Maximum Effort. This news originated at ComicBook.com.