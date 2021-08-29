John Cena would be up for playing the Thing in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. In the past, Michael Chiklis played the role of Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, in a pair of Fantastic Four movies in 2005 and 2007. Jamie Bell took over the role in 2015's Fantastic Four reboot, which was a one-and-done performance with no sequel ever made. Marvel has since announced their plans to reboot Fantastic Four once again for the MCU, meaning the role of the Thing is back up for grabs.

Previously, we addressed the possibility of John Cena in the role of Ben Grimm with an editorial about how the actor and WWE legend would be perfect for it. The suggestion has since made its way to Cena, and it appears that one of the breakout stars of The Suicide Squad is open to joining the MCU with Fantastic Four. From a new video Q&A with Equire, here's what Cena said when asked if he'd consider playing the Thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I would consider most any-thing. I think keeping yourself open to options and different perspectives is a good way to go about life. This would simply be a thing that I would consider, because I like to keep my perspective open to new things."

Cena, who still performs in WWE along with starring in blockbuster movies, can currently be seen in theaters in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Marking his debut in the DCEU, Cena's performance in the role of Peacemaker has earned high praise as one of the movie's standout actors. He will also star in his own eight-episode Peacemaker for HBO Max early next year, so there's plenty more of Cena to come in the DCEU.

Meanwhile, Cena has yet to make his debut in the MCU. This seems like an inevitability now that he is consistently starring in blockbuster movies, but it's hard to say when this could happen. There's any number of projects in the works, both for theaters and on Disney+, that provide all kinds of opportunities to get Cena into the fold. With many fans already sold on the idea of Cena as Ben Grimm, however, it might be best to sign him up for Fantastic Four.

Fantastic Four doesn't have a release date, but we know it's going to be a minute before the superhero foursome returns to the big screen. It will serve as the final movie of the MCU's Phase Four, arriving after the releases of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023. That means we won't see Fantastic Four until later that year at the earliest if not 2024. In any case, it could be a while before the movie is cast, whether or not Cena is involved.

For now, fans can watch Cena as Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, available in theaters and on HBO Max. He will return for more when Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max in January 2022. Cena can also be seen as an active wrestler on WWE programming available on Peacock. This news comes to us from Esquire on YouTube.