John Krasinski is having a busy time promoting his upcoming movie A Quiet Place II. While the actor/filmmaker was discussing the film, he was also willing to answer questions regarding the possibility of him joining the MCU as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in a Disney reboot of Fantastic Four.

"I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are."

John Krasinski has never been shy about his love for Marvel, and his excitement over possibly getting to join the universe. He was one of the actors in the running for playing the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America before the role ultimately went to Chris Evans. Krasinki has taken to Twitter several times to joke about how Evans stole the superhero role from him, even while admitting that Evans was the perfect actor to play Captain America.

Additionally, Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt was originally offered the role of Black Widow, but had to pass on the part due to contractual obligations with another studio. Now both Krasinksi and Blunt are the fan-favorite casting choices for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Marvel, in turn, has been open about its love for the idea of casting the husband-wife acting duo in their films. Apart from Blunt already having been offered the role of Black Widow, fans of the Fantastic Four comics have noticed that the artists have started drawing Reed to closely resemble Krasinski's bearded look. Many believe this is a hint at Marvel's future casting plans, similar to how Nick Fury's look in the comics changed in the 2000s to resemble Samuel L. Jackson before he was cast in 2008's Iron Man as the head of SHIELD.

While Krasinki appears willing to take on the role of Reed Richards, it is less clear whether he would be willing to commit to a multi-film deal that Marvel makes all its lead actors sign. After all, Krasinski has graduated from being only an actor to a full-on filmmaker, after writing, directing and producing A Quiet Place and its sequel. He is currently one of the rare filmmakers in Hollywood who have the clout needed to greenlight original scripts. It seems unlikely that Krasinski would be willing to give all that up to play the same character over several years in the MCU.

For now, the actor's focus is on promoting A Quiet Place II, which, apart from writing and directing, he also features in, even though his character died in the original film protecting his family from the alien hunters that had been pursuing them throughout the movie. Come to think of it, that's not a bad setup for a Fantastic Four story. ComicBook.com