Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has officially revealed that the long-awaited Fantastic Four movie is in active development. In addition, he announced that Jon Watts is attached to direct. This is massive news for comic book fans who have been waiting years to see a proper version of the iconic team on the big screen underneath the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella. Feige previously teased Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, though he did not go into further details.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/4EswhPLM2w — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

No other information is available about Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four at the moment, but Kevin Feige did reveal a sleek new logo that lets fans know that Marvel's first family has come home. As for that other team, Feige did not make any mention of the X-Men, which is also thought to be in active development at Marvel Studios right now. Regardless, the Fantastic Four news should be more than enough for fans to go off of for now, especially after they get a good look at the new logo for the upcoming movie.

Kevin Feige also did not reveal a release date for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, but one can assume that it will be a while before it hits movie theaters. It is also a mystery as to who will star in the movie, though there has been a lot of speculation over the years. John David Washington has been rumored to play Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, which he recently commented on. When asked what he would say to Kevin Feige if he were able to try out, the actor said, "I'd say, 'Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting. Where do I sign?'"

John Krasinski is another actor who has been rumored to take on the Reed Richards role in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four. "I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing," said Krasinski earlier this year when asked about a potential MCU role. "I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are." The actor is probably pretty excited about all of the announcements that dropped today.

In addition to John Krasinski possibly joining Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, it has also been rumored that his wife, Emily Blunt, could join the cast. Blunt was originally up for the Black Widow role, but had to pass on it. Now both Krasinski and Blunt are the lead fan-casting choices for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, respectively. As to whether or not that will all work out, that is unclear at the moment, but we should learn very soon. You can check out the official Fantastic Four announcement above, thanks to the official Marvel Studios Twitter account.