With the betting odds for the next Fantastic Four reboot heavily favoring Giancarlo Esposito as Doctor Doom, a new piece of fan art from the popular digital artist BossLogic shows how he might appear in the role. Earlier this month, progress on rebooting Marvel's first family moved forward when Kevin Feige announced that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts has been tapped to helm the project. As of now, however, no casting announcements have yet been made.

Online, the betting odds for the Fantastic Four reboot casting are naming A Quiet Place co-stars and real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as the most likely candidates to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm. As far as casting the antagonist, who will most likely be Doctor Doom, the betting odds from Vegas are listing Esposito as the actor with the strongest possibility of getting the part. Enter BossLogic, who's really helping to sell the fantasy casting with his awesome fan art.

Other actors who made the list for likely casting choices for Doctor Doom include Cillian Murphy, Michael Fassbender, Viggo Mortensen, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Wes Bentley. There might be a tremendous amount of talent in that list of names, but as far as the bookies are concerned, nobody is more likely to get the part than Esposito.

Giancarlo Esposito is very acclaimed for his performances playing the villain on several different shows. His breakout role was as criminal kingpin Gustavo Fring on the AMC drama series Breaking Bad, a role he continues to reprise on the spinoff series Better Call Saul. On Amazon's superhero satire The Boys, Esposito similarly shines as businessman Stan Edgar. As Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian, even more recognition has found its way to Esposito, who has clearly proven that he's always fantastic at playing the villain.

Fantastic Four was first developed as a movie for the big screen in 2005 by director Tim Story. That movie featured Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom, and McMahon would reprise the role in the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. In 2015, director Josh Trank would reboot the franchise with a Fantastic Four movie of his own, this time casting Toby Kebbell as Victor Von Doom. It has since been revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be rebooting the superhero team once again, meaning a new actor will also be needed to play their biggest foe.

There's no word yet on when the new Fantastic Four will begin filming or when it might be released, but with a director on board, it would seem that casting announcements should start to be revealed sooner rather than later. While the bookies aren't always right, the betting odds in Vegas favoring Esposito also seem to strongly suggest that he's the most probable actor to be cast. In any case, it's going to be interesting to see who winds up behind the helmet. The fan art of Esposito as Doctor Doom was posted by BossLogic on Twitter.