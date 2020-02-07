There have been rumors and fan castings for years that put A Quiet Place actor and director John Krasinski at the head of the superpowered family as Mr. Fantastic. Well, the man himself has now renewed his interest in having a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and specifically in any future Fantastic Four movie.

"You're like, "Do you have any interest in not shattering people's dreams"? [Laughs] I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they're fun, but I also think they're really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it."

It is very unlikely that John Krasinski would be shattering anybody's dreams considering that fans have been calling for him to play the part for some time now, as well as the actor being such a great fit for one of Marvel's smartest characters. With Krasinski's clear interest in bringing Mr. Fantastic to life, it could very well be that one day we get to see him with grey in his temples and stretchy limbs as the leader of Marvel's first superhero family.

Over the years, studios have struggled to bring the Fantastic Four to life successfully on the big screen. While the two Fantastic Four films released in 2005 and 2007 were moderate successes, they were far from being critically-acclaimed. The 2015 reboot directed by Josh Trank, oddly titled Fant4stic, bombed at the box office, was met with derision from fans and critics alike and has ended up as an example of how not to make a comic book movie. Disney's acquisition of Fox Studios has given fans new hope that maybe now they will see Marvel's first family stand alongside the likes of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the MCU, and be given the adaptation that they deserve.

John Krasinski has almost joined the MCU before, having been one of the front runners to become Captain America before Chris Evans was cast. Though it is difficult to imagine him as the star-spangled man, it is almost too easy to imagine him meddling with science and ordering The Thing around as head of the Fantastic Four. Though he he still most well-known as Jim Halpert on The Office, over the years Krasinski has proven himself be a very versatile actor, adept at comedy as well as action in Amazon's [Jack Ryan}, and even heroic father-figure in his directorial debut A Quiet Place. That sounds like all of the ingredients needed to become Mr. Fantastic and at this stage, Marvel would be fools not to cast him.

Before we hopefully see him suit up for Fantastic Four, you can catch Krasinski once again running from mysterious monsters when A Quiet Place 2 hits theaters on March 20. This comes to us from Total Film.