Like many Marvel fans out there, I have been hoping for a killer adaptation of Fantastic Four ever since I saw director Bryan Singer's original X-Men movie in theaters back in 2000. But time and time again, Marvel's first family keeps hitting the screen in more and more disastrous forms. But that all looks to be changing soon as Marvel has just regained the rights to the comic and plans to make their own live-action version as quickly as possible. And today we have word via the President of Marvel Studios himself, Kevin Feige that this new movie will be better than the previous Fox versions.

Specifically, when asked what story will the new movie be telling that hasn't been told before, Kevin Feige responded with this.

"All of that is spoilers, but I am extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel's first family up to the sort of platform and the level that they deserve."

And since we're all here and talking about all things regarding Marvel's planned Fantastic Four reboot, Feige was also asked if the new movie was anywhere near casting? He answered.

"No."

Go figure. That said, I would love to see the husband and wife team of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt take on the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Not sure about Johnny Storm or Thing at the moment, but Krasinski and Blunt sure is a good start, am I right?

For those who may have just gone ahead and blocked out the most recent Fantastic Four film altogether, allow me to remind you of the horror. It starred Whiplash and War Dogs actor Miles Teller as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic along with Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. American Horror Story and Shooter actress Kate Mara joined them as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman along with Billy Elliot and The Adventures of Tintin actor Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes actor Toby Kebbell as Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom.

Related: This Goonies Star Almost Directed a Fantastic Four Movie Starring Christina Aguilera

Chronicle director Josh Trank took the helm of the infamous 2015 adaptation which was produced by Simon Kinberg, Matthew Vaughn, Hutch Parker, Robert Kulzer, and Gregory Goodman. The screenplay was written by Jeremy Slater, Simon Kinberg, and Josh Trank based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass provided that film with its score while Matthew Jensen handled cinematography. And Elliot Greenberg and Stephen Rivkin edited the whole mess together into a somewhat coherent motion picture. Marvel Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Constantin Film, Marv Films, Kinberg Genre, Robert Kulzer Productions, Hutch Parker Entertainment, and TSG Entertainment were the production companies behind the flop. It was distributed by 20th Century Fox into an empty theater near you back on August 7, 2015. The $120-155 million production only managed to snag $168 million at the box-office all said and done. Ouch. This update comes to us via Variety over on Twitter.