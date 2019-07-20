The Fantastic Four are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the end of the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, President Kevin Feige revealed a number of projects that they couldn't fully discuss just yet, but that are coming, with one of them being a reboot of Reed Richards and the gang! Unfortunately, details are slim for the time being, but this is unquestionably excellent news.

Kevin Feige decided to drop the bombshell regarding the Fantastic Four reboot on those in attendance at Hall H at the very end of the panel. For now, it hasn't been revealed who is going to be in the director's chair, or how far along the project is. Nor has it been made clear who will be starring in the roles of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm. In any event, Marvel's first family will be joining the ranks of the MCU sooner (relatively speaking) rather than later.

This is something fans have been dying to see for a long time. Especially after what happened with the disastrous 2015 reboot, as directed by Josh Trank. That movie was a critical failure and a bomb at the box office, which led Fox to shelve the franchise. Disney wound up purchasing most Fox in a landmark $71 billion deal, which went into effect earlier this year. As such, Marvel Studios is now in control of the Fantastic Four and X-Men properties, which has paved the way for the upcoming reboot. It was highly suspected that Marvel would create new versions of the characters with the deal closed, it just came as a surprise that the reveal was made at SDCC.

Outside of Reed Richards and gang, Marvel didn't disappoint. Other movies announced include Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Widow and a new Blade movie. This serves as our first glimpse of the Phase 4 slate. Marvel had been extremely cagey about anything they had planned beyond Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, so fans were dying for some official news. While many of the projects announced had already come to light, many details about the projects proved to be surprising. For example, Scarlet Witch will be part of Doctor Strange 2, which was a total surprise.

We had previously heard a rumor that Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed could be tackling the Fantastic Four reboot within the MCU. Since Ant-Man 3 wasn't announced, it would seem that he's free to do it. Whether or not that pans out remains to be seen. Either way, some of the most beloved characters in the history of Marvel Comics are finally going to be on the screen alongside their fellow heroes. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any additional details on the Phase 4 slate are announced by Marvel.