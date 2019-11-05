A new Fantastic Four movie is currently in development at Marvel Studios, and fan art has cast John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Earlier this year, it was reported that the crime-fighting foursome were on their way to the MCU with an all-new movie. Because it will bear no connection to the previous Fantastic Four movies, a new cast will need to be introduced for each of the four characters. On Instagram, artist Rob Brunette has done some fan casting by creating some artwork of Krasinski and Blunt as a part of the MCU's Fantastic Four, and you can take a look at it below.

The roles of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman were first introduced on the big screen in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie with Ioan Grufford and Jessica Alba in the roles, co-starring with Michael Chiklis as The Thing and Chris Evans as Human Torch. The four reprised the roles in the 2007 sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer. The 2015 Fantastic Four reboot featured Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara as Invisible Woman, Jamie Bell as The Thing, and Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch. Marvel head Kevin Feige has since confirmed that a new Fantastic Four movie set in the MCU is currently in development, but no information has yet been revealed about its cast.

Oddly enough, both John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have almost made their way into the MCU before. It's been reported Krasinski had previously auditioned for Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger before the role later went to Chris Evans. According to other reports, Blunt had originally been cast as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, but a scheduling conflict forced her to turn it down. Similarly, Blunt was also up for the role of Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, but prior engagements prevented her from accepting this opportunity as well. Many years later, Krasinski and Blunt still have yet to appear in any kind of superhero movies, but chances are it will happen soon enough.

As for what we can expect to see from the couple, Krasinski and Blunt are preparing for this spring's release of the upcoming sequel A Quiet Place: Part II. Written and directed by Krasinski, the movie has Blunt reprising her role from the original along with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also star. When A Quiet Place was released last year with Krasinski and Blunt in the lead roles, it was met with tremendous critical acclaim and just as successful at the box office, all but guaranteeing the next installment. The sequel will be released in theaters on March 20, 2020, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Time will tell if either Krasinski or Blunt are brought in to play Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, or any other Marvel-based characters for the MCU. As both have clearly proven how talented they are as performers, there's certainly a place for them in the MCU, so hopefully this is something we'll see come to fruition. This fan art comes to us from Rob Brunette on Instagram.