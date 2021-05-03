Marvel Studios teased their upcoming Fantastic Four reboot by including the official logo in a Phase 4 trailer, confirming that the movie will be a part of Phase Four and leaving thousands of fans excited. Dubbed "Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies," the video teases all of the upcoming movies that make up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After showcasing the titles and release dates for many other movies, the clip shows us a rather familiar 4 with the Marvel Studios branding. You can watch the video below.

All of the upcoming Marvel movies shown in the clip are unveiled in order of their release date. The Fantastic Four logo follows Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 with its May 5, 2023 release date, suggesting we might see the sequel arrive sometime soon after. Fantastic Four was the only title not given a release date in the clip, but teasing the logo last suggests that this will be the movie that closes out Phase Four of the MCU.

Previously, Kevin Feige had confirmed that the Fantastic Four would be rebooted for the MCU, but there was no word on when the new movie would be made. Jon Watts was also named as the director for the reboot in December. We're still very early into the production process, so there haven't been any casting announcements made, leading to immense fantasy casting from fans on social media picking their ideal candidates.

Perhaps the standout names among fans to star in Fantastic Four are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the real-life married couple who co-starred in A Quiet Place. Both have expressed an interest in taking on the roles, and many fans have been asking for this to happen for years. The pair have also been featured in fan art depicting them as Reed Richards and Invisible Woman, further convincing others that these two are right for the parts.

Barring Krasinski's involvement, other names have come up recently as good contenders to play Mister Fantastic. Some DC fans have gotten behind the idea of Superman Returns star Brandon Routh playing the role. Others have been keen on seeing Tenet star John David Washington play Reed Richards after the actor said he'd be up for taking the part. Meanwhile, the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has even been suggested for all four roles.

Marvel Studios will return to the big screen with the release of Black Widow in July, followed by the releases of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home this year. 2022 will see the releases of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Marvels. Meanwhile, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will be released in 2023.

Based on the pattern of Phase Four movie release dates, we'll likely see Fantastic Four arrive in the fall or winter of 2023 as well. In any case, the tease in the Marvel Studios sizzle reel has a lot of fans excited.

fantastic 4 logo showing up at the end for like 3 seconds and then leaving again pic.twitter.com/HNqsVd5C4W — erin (@astrapom) May 3, 2021

FANTASTIC 4 DEBUTING IN PHASE 4 OF THE MCU IKTR pic.twitter.com/ok55cC1XvO — moon ⧖ nat sersi thena ‹3 (@natsmoonlight) May 3, 2021

Fantastic 4 being the last of Phase 4 is perfect https://t.co/d5y6FHyRLd — Ω Alan The Gunt Knight Ω (@AJCI282002) May 3, 2021

FANTASTIC 4 IN THE MCU????????? NOW HOLD ON pic.twitter.com/4koUr1B3Nn — ً (@sqmwilscns) May 3, 2021

fantastic 4 gonna mark the end of phase 4 pic.twitter.com/9MSpxTlTA0 — ria (@rearsvi) May 3, 2021

FANTASTIC 4 JOINING THE MCU IN PHASE *4* OF THE MCU LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/btN5WHqQtF — tyler ✪⧗ (@tyylerrrrrr) May 3, 2021

I KNEW IT THE FANTASTIC 4 IN THE MCU PHASE 4 !! pic.twitter.com/zbGnDgmAl9 — RedLightning ⚡ (@RedLightning_69) May 3, 2021