Those who are hoping to hear who will be playing the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may need to temper expectations. This, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige who says that casting announcements likely won't be happening for that movie any time soon. Then again, soon can be a relative term and it might come down to whether or not Marvel can make a splashy show of it at a big event.

Kevin Feige was recently interviewed at a red carpet event for Black Widow, which will be the first MCU movie to hit theaters in two years. During the interview, he was asked about when we might hear some casting confirmation regarding the Fantastic Four reboot. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't think it's soon. This [Black Widow] is our first red carpet event in two years. We'll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future."

Typically, Marvel Studios would hold a huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con during the summer. That is where many of the upcoming movies would be announced. They would make a big show of it. However, this year, once again, SDCC is going to be a digital event. Though there is an in-person event planned for later in the year. Point being, Marvel and Disney are unlikely to make any huge announcements during [email protected] this year. We will have to wait until another big event is possible. Perhaps Marvel will put on its own event, much like what Warner Bros. did with DC FanDome last year. But as Kevin Feige suggests, until a big fan event such as that can happen, big, splashy announcements are unlikely to occur.

The Fantastic Four reboot was confirmed last year during Disney's massive investor presentation. Little is known about the project as of yet. But we do know that Jon Watts, who has helmed all three of Tom Holland's solo Spider-Man movies, is set to direct. No plot details have been revealed and no casting has been confirmed. Rumors have swirled and fan castings have been widespread. John Krasinski remains the popular choice for Reed Richards, while Emily Blunt, his real-life wife, has been asked repeatedly about being Sue Storm. Though she seems quite uninterested in doing it. At this point, the earliest we could expect to see the reboot is later 2023, as the Phase 4 MCU lineup is jam-packed.

The last time Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm graced the screen was 2015's Fantastic Four, which was a massive bomb, both critically and commercially. Fox previously controlled the rights to the franchise. But when Disney purchased most of Fox's media assets, the rights went back to Marvel. As such, a reboot quickly went into development. The X-Men are also set to be rebooted within the MCU, and Deadpool 3 is in the works with Ryan Reynolds set to return. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Entertainment Tonight.