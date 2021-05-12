Some bad news has come in for Marvel fans hoping to see Emily Blunt in Fantastic Four. Over the past few years, fans doing fantasy casting online have called for Blunt to play Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four reboot alongside her husband, John Krasinski, as Mister Fantastic. Following the reveal that the movie would be closing out Phase Four of the MCU, new rumors surfaced that the real-life couple and A Quiet Place co-stars were in talks for the project.

To help promote A Quiet Place Part II, Emily Blunt returned to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday morning. With so much chatter over her rumored Fantastic Four casting, the conversation eventually made its way there during the interview. Wanting a clear answer, Stern asked Blunt directly if there was any truth to the rumors she and her husband were eyed for Fantastic Four, and this is what the actress had to say.

"That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That's just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?'"

Stern then questioned if Blunt is "too good of an actress to really take that role seriously," following up by asking if the whole genre of superhero movies was "beneath" her. While Blunt is partial to Iron Man and was originally cast as Black Widow in the MCU, she claims that superhero movies aren't beneath her, but that she's just simply not into them.

"It's not that it's beneath me. I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.-it would've been amazing ... but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't... It's been exhausted. We are inundated-it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

If we're reading between the lines here, Blunt doesn't seem to be interested in the role of Invisible Woman. Just moments after dispelling the Fantastic Four rumors, the actress hints that she's still waiting for "a really cool character" to come along to help convince her to slip into the superhero genre. It would seem that poor Sue Storm just doesn't interest Blunt very much, but for someone who's really not into superheroes, that's not exactly a surprise.

The good news here is that Krasinski has been much more open to potentially joining the MCU with Fantastic Four. Last year, the Jack Ryan star spoke about his possible casting as Reed Richards in the movie in an interview with ComicBook.com. At the time, Krasinski said he'd be up for the part and added that he was flattered that so many fans want to see it happen as well.

"I would love to do it," he said. "I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting [Kevin Feige's] announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are."

Hopefully, we'll all find out soon enough who gets cast in Fantastic Four so the speculation can finally end. In the meantime, Blunt can be seen in A Quiet Place Part II, which releases in theaters on May 28. The movie will stream on Paramount+ as well 45 days after its premiere. This news comes to us from The Howard Stern Show. Amazing art above by the infamous BossLogic.